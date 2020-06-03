 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   The Border guards will consider these factors when deciding to let you in when visiting your girlfriend, in Canada   (cbc.ca) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, American entry into Canada by land, Family, Canada - United States border, 49th parallel north, Border, Canada Customs, Citizenship and Immigration Canada, Canadian border officials  
•       •       •

309 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2020 at 2:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Things sure are different compared to that time 30 years ago when I crossed the border just because I felt like driving through Canada. "What is your reason for entering Canada?" "I'm on vacation." "Have a safe trip."

I accidentally pull into a full-service station. "Je ne se qua un petrol de octane du filet?" -- yeah right, like you didn't immediately spot my American Tourist license plate when I pulled in. "I'm sorry, I don't speak Canadian". Turns out he spoke perfect English too. Maybe they're required to default to French or something.

On the plus side, you're legally allowed to go 100 on the freeway.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well Ferme guy is definitely not getting in.

i.cbc.caView Full Size


/Mr. Ouvert, on the other hand....
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"What's your favorite hockey team, eh?"

And it's best that you don't crack any jokes about a Canadian city not winning the Stanley Cup since Bill Clinton's first term.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Huh.  I have a friend here who needs to transit Canada to move back to the lower 48, and the border guards told her it's no problem because it's a one-way transit and she's moving.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
starsrift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nytmare: Things sure are different compared to that time 30 years ago when I crossed the border just because I felt like driving through Canada. "What is your reason for entering Canada?" "I'm on vacation." "Have a safe trip."

I accidentally pull into a full-service station. "Je ne se qua un petrol de octane du filet?" -- yeah right, like you didn't immediately spot my American Tourist license plate when I pulled in. "I'm sorry, I don't speak Canadian". Turns out he spoke perfect English too. Maybe they're required to default to French or something.

On the plus side, you're legally allowed to go 100 on the freeway.


Nah, he was jerking your chain.

When Quebecois sell something to Anglos, or vice versa, there are little tricks you use to suss out their preferred language.

Gas Station Guy was either on autopilot or saw your plates and wanted to give you a warm unwelcome. TBF, you work a gas station or other simple job, you often go into automatic where you don't think much.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have close cousins who are First Peoples. If I wanted to meet them, I think I'd get a free pass. I have a cousin Neil Young, but he's not that Neil Young. He's an ice road trucker.

Meawhile I've adapted to Texas despite my Mac and Scotch origins. Fick the cold
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
... The moose out front...   Too Soon
 
i ignore u
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You can come in the back door if you know the secret handshake and have a member's card.

imagevars.gulfnews.comView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also:

The Real McKenzies - Smokin' Bowl
Youtube BPJE2_m-sVg


Because exactly.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.