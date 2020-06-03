 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Huge landslide sweeps several houses into the Norwegian seas, bites sister. Luckily, she and everyone else there survived   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
Wow those houses just float back and forth like nothing

Trippy sense of scale
 
HOLY SHIAT THAT'S MOVING.
 
Wow. I was looking for a giant turtle head to pop up infront of those houses.
 
Damn!
 
Crazy.   I hope they evacuated everyone.
 
That white house was sailing around like the Crimson Permanent Assurance building in The Meaning of Life.

/really, really hope they had enough forewarning to get everyone out safely
 
This isn't the first time this has happened, I can't find the old footage now but it's out there
 
From the thread answering if anyone was injured: No, everyone safe. One dog was rescued (no others reported injured or missing).
 
Xai: This isn't the first time this has happened, I can't find the old footage now but it's out there


The old footage had to be redone in an entirely different style and at the last minute.
 
My takeaway is that it could happen here in Puget Sound Country.   I'm thinking Hood Canal.
 
She's pining for the fjords!
 
I hope they have insurance.
 
Wow. Pretty nasti.
 
No realli!
 
Terrifying.  Glad no one was hurt.
 
All that poor Norwegian Wood...
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You used how much?! You arrogant ass, you've killed *us*!"
 
That one guy wanted to go again!
 
Landslides can be pretty nasty, mind you.
 
Wow!
 
That looked less like a landslide and more like a tectonic shift
 
Where's Elsa and the other spirits when you need them?!

And that white house almost made it back. I wonder what it's made out of!  I also wonder how much sliding is happening underwater, if it keeps going into a sink hole (hence the whirlpool?) or what effect the water has on its movement

/srsly, glad people are alright
 
"Then the tide rushes in and washes my castles away"
 
Were Fleetwood Mac, The Dixie Chicks, or even The Smashing Pumpkins involved?
 
From local news, it was mostly vacation homes, and they had some warning. Cracks were noticed the day before so they knew a slide was coming at some point, and rumbling/creaking began early enough for everyone but one dog to get to higher ground before the slide started. The dog evidently swam to safety on its own, so no one got hurt.
 
Donovan heard warming up.
 
Where'd I park the car?
 
Quick, someone contact Ben Shapiro these people will need a realtor for these homes!
 
NobleHam: From local news, it was mostly vacation homes, and they had some warning. Cracks were noticed the day before so they knew a slide was coming at some point, and rumbling/creaking began early enough for everyone but one dog to get to higher ground before the slide started. The dog evidently swam to safety on its own, so no one got hurt.


That's kind of crazy.  Imagine the riptides/undertow* caused by the houses and that much earth getting sucked into the water would have caused.

*not sure what they would call that.  Since it is isn't technically either of those phenomena.
 
That's not how you make a house-boat.
 
I guess, without the bailout, Norwegian Cruise Lines are offering very short trips.
 
Xanadone: That white house was sailing around like the Crimson Permanent Assurance building in The Meaning of Life.

/really, really hope they had enough forewarning to get everyone out safely


It's fun to landslide in your white house
and sail the wide Norwegian sea.
To find, explore, for lands offshore
and skirt the shoals of normalcy
 
Why did I find myself rooting for houses? It was like watching marbles races.
 
Alta is seriously far north in Norway. I have to assume that anyone who lives there likes a bit of a challenge.
 
i ignore u: Xanadone: That white house was sailing around like the Crimson Permanent Assurance building in The Meaning of Life.

/really, really hope they had enough forewarning to get everyone out safely

It's fun to landslide in your white house
and sail the wide Norwegian sea.
To find, explore, for lands offshore
and skirt the shoals of normalcy


Gave you a genuine Funny vote for that...
 
At the end of the video though, it appeared the sea was trying to put some of the houses back. So that was nice.
 
Being that it happened here in Norway, my money's on the root cause being a layer of quick-clay. Wouldn't be the first time.
 
raerae1980: Crazy.   I hope they evacuated everyone.


I think that anyone who was trapped in their house while it was moving probably evacuated themselves.
 
