 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Watch Desiree Barnes put rioters in their place for rioting in her neighborhood (NSFW language)   (twitter.com) divider line
44
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

1214 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2020 at 11:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Because she has a f*cking right to be mad

This womans speech needs to be on every evening news and every late night show. Unedited. In full.
 
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'd vote for her
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
............______
............/........\
.........../..........\
...........|...........|
...........|...........|
...........|...........|._____.._____.
...........|...........||.......|.|...​....|.._____.
...........|...........||.......|.|...​....|.|.......|
...........|............|..___|_|_____​|.|........|
...........|............/.............​...___.\..__..|
...........|........../...............​...|__|.|.|_|..|
...........|......./............______​___/.\.__./
...........|..../.............../.....​..............|
...........|../.............../.......​..............|
...........|/..................)......​............./
...........|....................).....​.........../
...........\.....................)....​........../
............\.........................​........./
.............\........................​......./
...............\......................​...../
...............|......................​....|

She's right, you know
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damn she really (sunglasses schtick) read them the riot act.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What I love about that entire 5 minutes or so, is that she really never focuses on herself. For 5 straight minutes, she defends her neighbors, and pleas her neighbors' cases. I, too, would vote for her. I'd also employ her. I represent disabled people, and would love to have that passion on my side.

If you're a Farker, Desiree, and want to move to Utah, let me know!!!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's right.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No looting.  No rioting.  No throwing objects.  Don't pick anything up off the ground.  Politely follow police instructions.  Do not talk to the FBI.  Decline to answer all question except for your name and you want your lawyer if arrested.  If arrested, best not to talk at all to anyone until you talk to your lawyer.  There will be a snitch in the holding cells taking testimony.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Powerful. Awesome. 100% agreement.

I think a distinction needs to be made between the actual protestors, who mostly go home a little after curfew, maybe a few hours, and the ones there in the night who are basically there to break shiat.

It seems those are the ones working with the fascists, the ones in uniform and out, to cause disgust in the public with either real or made-up incidents, and as a bonus, destroy stuff and steal stuff.

We need to keep the distinction in mind so that the bad people can't hurt the movement for justice.

This is my position: fark THE FASCISTS!
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm so glad she called them out on their bullshiat. White privilege is going to a Black Lives Matter protest, co-opting it to push your anti-capitalism rage agenda, burning buildings and smashing up businesses in a poor neighborhood, then going back to your comfortable home and thinking you struck a blow to the corporate overlords.

With "allies" like these who needs enemies?
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has my vote.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'm in love.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was South Central LA better or worse after everybody set in on fire in 1992?  I'd vote for worse, for at least a decade.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Smart, compassionate, fierce, unusually cognizant of second order effects for a human... Man, I wanna marry that woman.

Don't tell my wife, until we all arrive in Utah though.
 
zbtop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That was farking beautiful. Every sentence there was magnificently well put. I watched that whole thing, riveted to every second of it, and I'm 3000 miles away.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I think I'm in love.


Oh hell yea.  She's fiery.

/docile women are boring
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That was amazing. Articulate, passionate and truthful. If I lived near her I'd buy her a beer.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I wanna marry that woman.


Get in line.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can the DNC hire her as a speech writer?  Tomorrow would be good.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you are not directly attacking and/or destroying the facilities of those who are disenfranchising you, you are doing it wrong.
 
doofusgumby [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

2wolves: Can the DNC hire her as a speech writer?  Tomorrow would be good.


F*ck that.

Hire her NOW.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

2wolves: Can the DNC hire her as a speech writer?  Tomorrow would be good.


DNC? You mean the RNC. The DNC is cheering on the "righteous looters."
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Have a farking plan"

Indeed. Beautiful in its precision and brevity.

To mix my metaphors:

She hit the nail out of the ballpark!
 
Noah_Tall [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The following are all Farker quotes from another thread about the violence and looting.


And yet you still show no concern about police brutality. You're just another coward who wants to use looting as a way to stop talking about real issues. Looters don't invalidate the concerns of the protesters. fark your feelings about it.

There is a difference between state sanctioned violence and people standing up to that system.

Sometimes revolt and violence is the only answer.
The looters aren't justified but they should be ignored. They just don't matter.

Sorry, we just can't talk about looting until we handle police brutality. You people concerned about property damage are so uncivil so really your opinion doesn't matter at all.

Perhaps some of you should contact this woman and tell her that she is wrong and is hurting the movement.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Police riots make a city fall into chaos, giving opportunities for uscrupable types to loot and vandalize.

Law enforcements attempts to play authoritarians is them literally losing control of their cities to punish a few blocks of protestors.

Feature, not a bug.
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm in awe.

I'm a pretty loquacious son of a biatch, and I get paid to talk, but I can't imagine delivering something that sounded like a written speech of the top of my head WHILE furious. The second I get angry my vocabulary shrinks to "fark, motherfarker, cock sucker, see-you-next-tuesday".

This is farking amazing.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You are not going to change things by breaking the communities of powerless people.  You change stuff by standing up to people with power.  That is why the people in power put all the symbols and media outlets in the poor neighborhoods.  So you leave them alone.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: 2wolves: Can the DNC hire her as a speech writer?  Tomorrow would be good.

DNC? You mean the RNC. The DNC is cheering on the "righteous looters."


tool boot licker speakes   ....adorable
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: If you're a Farker, Desiree, and want to move to Utah, let me know!!!


Based off some of the opinions written in earlier threads, she might have been telling off a few Farkers.
 
Torion! [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So much wow.
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: The following are all Farker quotes from another thread about the violence and looting.


And yet you still show no concern about police brutality. You're just another coward who wants to use looting as a way to stop talking about real issues. Looters don't invalidate the concerns of the protesters. fark your feelings about it.

There is a difference between state sanctioned violence and people standing up to that system.

Sometimes revolt and violence is the only answer.
The looters aren't justified but they should be ignored. They just don't matter.

Sorry, we just can't talk about looting until we handle police brutality. You people concerned about property damage are so uncivil so really your opinion doesn't matter at all.

Perhaps some of you should contact this woman and tell her that she is wrong and is hurting the movement.


This is complicated shiat and people can have complicated feelings. For the first two days of MPLS, I was cheering on the destruction, because the injustice of the whole thing drove a kind of instinctive desire for payback. The more I had a chance to cool down and listen to people like her and Killer Mike talk, the more my perspective moderated. 

I can't be the only person that had or will have this experience.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: [Fark user image image 500x645]


Nice try, conservadink.

https://www.courthousenews.com/poll-f​i​nds-most-americans-support-protests-ag​ainst-police-brutality/
https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/news-poll​s​/reuters-ipsos-civil-unrest-george-flo​yd-2020-06-02
https://www.usnews.com/news/top-news/a​rticles/2020-06-02/exclusive-most-amer​icans-sympathize-with-protests-disappr​ove-of-trumps-response-reuters-ipsos
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A-f***ing-men
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: albuquerquehalsey: [Fark user image image 500x645]

Nice try, conservadink.

https://www.courthousenews.com/poll-fi​nds-most-americans-support-protests-ag​ainst-police-brutality/
https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/news-polls​/reuters-ipsos-civil-unrest-george-flo​yd-2020-06-02
https://www.usnews.com/news/top-news/a​rticles/2020-06-02/exclusive-most-amer​icans-sympathize-with-protests-disappr​ove-of-trumps-response-reuters-ipsos


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The places that have been peaceful and free from chaos is where the police have shown solidarity with the protestors and not acted like an occupying force.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: mongbiohazard: albuquerquehalsey: [Fark user image image 500x645]

Nice try, conservadink.

https://www.courthousenews.com/poll-fi​nds-most-americans-support-protests-ag​ainst-police-brutality/
https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/news-polls​/reuters-ipsos-civil-unrest-george-flo​yd-2020-06-02
https://www.usnews.com/news/top-news/a​rticles/2020-06-02/exclusive-most-amer​icans-sympathize-with-protests-disappr​ove-of-trumps-response-reuters-ipsos

[Fark user image image 506x358]


You realize a survey from Scott "Mega Trumper" Adams' website is about as untrustworthy and useless as supposed data taken from Tweet written by Trump himself, right?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: [Fark user image 500x645]


Were you dropped on your head as a child a lot?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Alien Robot: mongbiohazard: albuquerquehalsey: [Fark user image image 500x645]

Nice try, conservadink.

https://www.courthousenews.com/poll-fi​nds-most-americans-support-protests-ag​ainst-police-brutality/
https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/news-polls​/reuters-ipsos-civil-unrest-george-flo​yd-2020-06-02
https://www.usnews.com/news/top-news/a​rticles/2020-06-02/exclusive-most-amer​icans-sympathize-with-protests-disappr​ove-of-trumps-response-reuters-ipsos

[Fark user image image 506x358]

You realize a survey from Scott "Mega Trumper" Adams' website is about as untrustworthy and useless as supposed data taken from Tweet written by Trump himself, right?


He knows. The point is to muddy the waters, and get people agitated/dispirited. He is not here to engage in honest discourse. He does not act in good faith. He - or she or it or sentient pile of dog hair or whatever - is a pathetic creature, which should simply be pitied and ignored.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm sure she'd be thrilled with all the white Fark boys so enamored with her.  Maybe she'll come to your suburban neighborhood and check out your comic book collection and play some farking video games, miles away from any black neighborhoods.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The shiat only happens after dark.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Perhaps some of you should contact this woman and tell her that she is wrong and is hurting the movement.


You missed her point. She's saying that if you're going to rage against the machine...then target the machine, not poor people and poor neighborhoods and struggling businesses.

And her key point, which she repeated over and over, is that all these people breaking shiat better be registered to vote, or all of this rage is an empty gesture.

Go watch it again, but this time without an agenda.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maxine Waters is going off on MSNBC. Why isn't she a VP candidate? Woah
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: I'm sure she'd be thrilled with all the white Fark boys so enamored with her.  Maybe she'll come to your suburban neighborhood and check out your comic book collection and play some farking video games, miles away from any black neighborhoods.


Do you think she will?  I'd break out my Superman #1 for her.

/ If you know what I mean
// And I think you do
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

VanillaEnvelope: Noah_Tall: The following are all Farker quotes from another thread about the violence and looting.


And yet you still show no concern about police brutality. You're just another coward who wants to use looting as a way to stop talking about real issues. Looters don't invalidate the concerns of the protesters. fark your feelings about it.

There is a difference between state sanctioned violence and people standing up to that system.

Sometimes revolt and violence is the only answer.
The looters aren't justified but they should be ignored. They just don't matter.

Sorry, we just can't talk about looting until we handle police brutality. You people concerned about property damage are so uncivil so really your opinion doesn't matter at all.

Perhaps some of you should contact this woman and tell her that she is wrong and is hurting the movement.

This is complicated shiat and people can have complicated feelings. For the first two days of MPLS, I was cheering on the destruction, because the injustice of the whole thing drove a kind of instinctive desire for payback. The more I had a chance to cool down and listen to people like her and Killer Mike talk, the more my perspective moderated. 

I can't be the only person that had or will have this experience.


They don't care. They just need to be right.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.