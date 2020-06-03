 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Man goes on silent retreat in March for some meditation, comes back and discovers he missed out on a little stuff   (nytimes.com) divider line
14
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He picked a good time to do it. Seriously.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lucky guy.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he go back?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I take just a few weeks off and all this happens while I'm gone? I really can't leave you guys alone for a minute, can I?"
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. I imagine the psychological incongruity must be pretty f*cking jarring.

/i do not envy
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There, now he's caught up.
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Unimpressed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
*Returns home from tranquility*
*Turns on news*
*Goes back to tranquility*

Kind of like this -
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Did he go back?


Yeah, he should just go back, check back in next year, and hope it's not as shiatastic as this year.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe he's the guy who was holding the whole thing together. Now that he's back, we'll cure COVID, fix the police, and get rid of Trump!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had a dream the other day where Houston tells Bob & Doug it is time to get back into the Dragon capsule and they go "Nah, we're good. We'll stay up here a little longer."
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: [Fark user image image 422x750]

There, now he's caught up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: I had a dream the other day where Houston tells Bob & Doug it is time to get back into the Dragon capsule and they go "Nah, we're good. We'll stay up here a little longer."


storage.thewhig.comView Full Size

"Lucky for us we'd been off-planet on vacation during 2020. There wasn't much to do when we got back. All the bowling alleys had been wrecked, so we spent most of our time looking for beer."

"We were kinda like a two-man force, eh. Like a couple of Charlton Hestons in Omega Man. Did ya see it, it was beauty!"
 
