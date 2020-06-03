 Skip to content
(BBC-US) Weeners King Henry VIII's mound given protected status. PHRASING   (bbc.com) divider line
    Henry VIII of England, Anne Boleyn, Historic England, Jane Seymour, Elizabeth I of England, Henry VIII, King Henry VIII's Mound  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm Henry the Eighth I am ...
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Totally no surprise that a spot named after Henry VIII was so called because he allegedly waited there to see if his wife's head had been chopped off yet, so that he could go marry someone else.

Maybe someday that one hospital ward will be called "Newt Gingrich's Annex."
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hail to the King, baby.

(and God save the queen!)
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just started the 4th season of The Tudors. It's a pretty great show. Lots of sex. And beheadings.
 
