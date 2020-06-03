 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   That is one hell of a sleepover   (npr.org) divider line
28
    More: Hero, Constable, Police, resident Rahul Dubey, dozens of protesters, Dubey's home, police forces, Police officer, Police brutality  
•       •       •

992 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2020 at 12:05 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
There comes a time, perhaps only once in a lifetime to make A/The difference.
The moral  imperative is perhaps the most challenging.
It is the pop quiz nobody expects.  Just an ordinary person chosen by shear happenstance  to act.

It is the ultimate test of what and who  you are at the  very core.
Don't bungle it.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dubey says, adding that police officers also came up to his door and sprayed pepper spray into the house.

I'd like to hear their justification for that action. I mean, it'll b e bullshiat, but it might be entertaining bullshiat.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What the fark is wrong with america that it's come to this?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Every time I read this story, it gets me right in the feels.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Everyone was coughing - we were all coughing for 45 minutes to an hour"

*Meep*
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This man is a Hero, capital H.

This is the kind of Hero we can all be, the kind of Hero we all SHOULD be.
 
medicalmiracle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This dude is a damn hero, but one item in the story is super crazy and a marker of how far gone the police are:  the cops sprayed pepper spray into his house.  What the hell?

Retain counsel, sue the crap out of the DC police for attacking you in your own home.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This article leaves out the fact that (likely)  the police were sending in fake protesters to try to get into the house that night.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.boredpanda.com/man-shelte​r​ed-black-lives-matter-protesters-washi​ngton-dc/
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a top bloke.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Everyone was coughing - we were all coughing for 45 minutes to an hour,' Dubey says, adding that police officers also came up to his door and sprayed pepper spray into the house."

Wtf.

First time I heard they are now spraying pepper spray into homes.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: This article leaves out the fact that (likely)  the police were sending in fake protesters to try to get into the house that night.


They were knocking at the door claiming to be protesters according to a different article.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Xai: What the fark is wrong with america that it's come to this?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Nothing more to be said.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Rahul Dubey is the definition of a stand up dude.
"No one was allowed to say thank you to me anymore, because it was, you know, 'Stop!' " he says. "The other rule was, they weren't allowed to ask me what my Venmo was."
lolz
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

medicalmiracle: the cops sprayed pepper spray into his house.


The police have started a civil war against the country because they don't like being told they can't kill whomever the hell they want.  Those people are lucky it was only pepper spray.  It's only a matter of time before the police massacre a bunch of people.  Then it's going to get seriously bad.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
the cops sprayed pepper spray into his house.

the cops sprayed pepper spray into his house.

the cops sprayed pepper spray into his house.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Stand Your Ground" makes it clear you can use lethal force against someone attacking you in your own home.

Just sayin'
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As other have commented on Twitter, I'd worry that the police will find ways to make his life difficult from now on. He stopped them from having their fun, and they don't take kindly to that.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: medicalmiracle: the cops sprayed pepper spray into his house.

The police have started a civil war against the country because they don't like being told they can't kill whomever the hell they want.  Those people are lucky it was only pepper spray.  It's only a matter of time before the police massacre a bunch of people.  Then it's going to get seriously bad.


Spraying a substance that causes people to cough during a globally pandemic is basically trying to cause people to die.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hissatsu: As other have commented on Twitter, I'd worry that the police will find ways to make his life difficult from now on. He stopped them from having their fun, and they don't take kindly to that.


He should have security cameras installed around and in his home.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: OgreMagi: medicalmiracle: the cops sprayed pepper spray into his house.

The police have started a civil war against the country because they don't like being told they can't kill whomever the hell they want.  Those people are lucky it was only pepper spray.  It's only a matter of time before the police massacre a bunch of people.  Then it's going to get seriously bad.

Spraying a substance that causes people to cough during a globally pandemic is basically trying to cause people to die.


See my other post.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Xai: What the fark is wrong with america that it's come to this?

[Fark user image 400x400]

Nothing more to be said.


You're missing something:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cops are doing a really good job of illustrating why there's protests. Everyone is seeing how they treat black people first hand.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There's way too much stoopid running around loose in our country right now on all sides. Each side is pointing fingers at the other.  Where are the cooler heads?
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hope they self quarantine.
 
otiosa
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For these protesters, I'm glad they found the helpers even though they likely weren't prepared to look. This guy is amazing and a hero.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
TIL in the UK they don't have "resisting arrest".  They do have "assault while resisting a lawful arrest" (my wording my not be exactly correct).  They key word being "lawful".  If the cop is breaking the law, you can use whatever force is necessary to stop him.  Unlike here, where a cop can blatantly break the law, then arrest you because you stopped him from beating you senseless.
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chapmangregio: There's way too much stoopid running around loose in our country right now on all sides. Each side is pointing fingers at the other.  Where are the cooler heads?


Not pepper spraying inside somebody's house?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.