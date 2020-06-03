 Skip to content
(Asheville Citizen-Times)   Police in Asheville, NC destroy a city-approved medical station during a protest, stabbing water bottles and spraying supplies so that anyone attempting to give care would be subject to chemical burns   (citizen-times.com) divider line
1120 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2020 at 4:32 PM (30 minutes ago)



39 Comments
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Destruction of private property with assault and terroristic threats and actions when will the police that engaged in criminal terrorist actions be arrested?
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is what Trump wants America to be.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If this was an actual war, their actions would constitute a war crime.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's also reports that police are torturing people they arrest on Twitter, such as leaving people locked in rooms for hours, not letting them wash off pepper spray, going without food, etc.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gestapo like tactics detected.
 
soupafi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So how is using tear gas in a war considered a war crime, yet police can use it and it's cool for them?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But but but its only about Chauvin. Give me a break. Theres thousands of cops who should be behind bars.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And this is Asheville, NC, a hippie liberal oasis in the middle of the Blue Ridge mountains!

/they still love bluegrass music
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The police cause trouble wherever they go.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you're doing this, you guys are on the wrong side.....
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: There's also reports that police are torturing people they arrest on Twitter, such as leaving people locked in rooms for hours, not letting them wash off pepper spray, going without food, etc.


Reports? There's video of police torturing people, smashing stuff, shooting people in the face with smoke grenades, and arresting bystanders (like the store owners they're putatively protecting). Twitter is actually useful in these situations.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Asheville NC, a super liberal town, go figure.
 
sid244
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
$500 fine for littering
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

potierrh: If this was an actual war, their actions would constitute a war crime.


Right up there like bombing a hospital or shooting a field medic
 
flart blooger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"While the property damage and violence of this is appalling, the real issue here is that black lives are put at risk when access to medical support is destroyed. "

did anyone see more than one black person in those pics?
 
Dryad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Destruction of private property with assault and terroristic threats and actions when will the police that engaged in criminal terrorist actions be arrested?


They won't be. They have made clear that only armed confrontation and complete annihilation will prevent them from brutality and lawlessness, which in their mind means they get to act even more lawless and brutal to 'protect' the rest of us from the insurrection they have made clear is the only possible cure for them.
Its all very nice and circular.
 
Theeng
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
...I'm sorry, this is too much, I served my time in the military, did my duty to the point of having a mental breakdown and spending time in a psych ward.  If you think this is in any way acceptable get the fark out and never come back.

Call me a coward, call me weak, but I need to not see the news a bit, because I'm having trouble seeing the lows my country can go to.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: There's also reports that police are torturing people they arrest on Twitter, such as leaving people locked in rooms for hours, not letting them wash off pepper spray, going without food, etc.


To be fair, that's SSDD for all pigs, in all situations.
Them being civil and humane is the rarity.
Sure it happens but again it's rare

This is what power does to you
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is years of Republican control.  Years of Republicans saying that laws don't matter for certain people.
 
Dryad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

potierrh: If this was an actual war, their actions would constitute a war crime.


But if we discuss treating them - under international rule of law - like war criminals, you will get banned for 'exhorting illegal acts'.
As these threads get shorter with every modmin visit, its clear Fark stands with the police in this one. Its only illegal if you aren't a cop. Everyone else lick boots or face the hammer.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Theeng: ...I'm sorry, this is too much, I served my time in the military, did my duty to the point of having a mental breakdown and spending time in a psych ward.  If you think this is in any way acceptable get the fark out and never come back.

Call me a coward, call me weak, but I need to not see the news a bit, because I'm having trouble seeing the lows my country can go to.


I hope you have a support network to reach out to.

Peace.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why would the city approve a medical station providing supplies to people to be open after the curfew started?

The entire point of the curfew is keeping people off the street.  Having a tent full of supplies making it easier for ppl to be out after curfew doesn't make sense.

They're either full of it about the approval, or somebody at the city is really dumb
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wow.

I'm supposed to be going up there in a couple of weeks. I may just stay in the woods.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Why would the city approve a medical station providing supplies to people to be open after the curfew started?

The entire point of the curfew is keeping people off the street.  Having a tent full of supplies making it easier for ppl to be out after curfew doesn't make sense.

They're either full of it about the approval, or somebody at the city is really dumb


The issue is the police never gave the station an opportunity to take down the station when curfew came. It was the first place they hit.

The station probably was a requirement for the protest permit.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: GrizzlyPouch: Why would the city approve a medical station providing supplies to people to be open after the curfew started?

The entire point of the curfew is keeping people off the street.  Having a tent full of supplies making it easier for ppl to be out after curfew doesn't make sense.

They're either full of it about the approval, or somebody at the city is really dumb

The issue is the police never gave the station an opportunity to take down the station when curfew came. It was the first place they hit.

The station probably was a requirement for the protest permit.


The trauma docs had explicit city permission to stay up all night to treat anyone (my guess is that would have included police) injured.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The station probably was a requirement for the protest permit.


it's pronounced "prolley".

and your evidence is prolley not going to hold up in court.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I guarantee you the first question Dumpy will ask to his handlers before ordering any kind of federal actions anywhere is
"Did they vote for me?" "Why can't we just shoot them with real bullets?"
And that's the deciding factor. He wants to farking kill everyone who didn't vote for him and take revenge upon every perceived enemy. He's that farking sick in the head
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: GrizzlyPouch: Why would the city approve a medical station providing supplies to people to be open after the curfew started?

The entire point of the curfew is keeping people off the street.  Having a tent full of supplies making it easier for ppl to be out after curfew doesn't make sense.

They're either full of it about the approval, or somebody at the city is really dumb

The issue is the police never gave the station an opportunity to take down the station when curfew came. It was the first place they hit.

The station probably was a requirement for the protest permit.


The curfew started at 8.  If the station was still there at 8 they were breaking the curfew.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This just in: Cops are pigs....in case you didn't know.
Will wait for cop defenders to defend what the pigs did.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Theeng: ...I'm sorry, this is too much, I served my time in the military, did my duty to the point of having a mental breakdown and spending time in a psych ward.  If you think this is in any way acceptable get the fark out and never come back.

Call me a coward, call me weak, but I need to not see the news a bit, because I'm having trouble seeing the lows my country can go to.


Nope.  Any man who willingly sacrifices his mental health and body is not a coward.  You may never be able to serve again, but you do have a voice.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Eventually, the people will start firing back.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Wow.

I'm supposed to be going up there in a couple of weeks. I may just stay in the woods.


You are a farking IDIOT.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.citi​z​en-times.com/amp/3134785001

This is an article where the mayor is asking for an explanation from police.

This is a prime example of why better leadership is needed at the local level.

The police work for YOU mayor.  YOU tell them what to do.  YOU set a curfew, and now you're wondering why they enforced it?

If the city approved it, the first thing they should've done was make it explicitly clear to the police it could be there.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Another Government Employee: GrizzlyPouch: Why would the city approve a medical station providing supplies to people to be open after the curfew started?

The entire point of the curfew is keeping people off the street.  Having a tent full of supplies making it easier for ppl to be out after curfew doesn't make sense.

They're either full of it about the approval, or somebody at the city is really dumb

The issue is the police never gave the station an opportunity to take down the station when curfew came. It was the first place they hit.

The station probably was a requirement for the protest permit.

The curfew started at 8.  If the station was still there at 8 they were breaking the curfew.


If that's the case then so we're the cops!
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: This is years of Republican control.  Years of Republicans saying that laws don't matter for certain people.


Years of republican control? In Asheville? You are smoking crack.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Another Government Employee: Wow.

I'm supposed to be going up there in a couple of weeks. I may just stay in the woods.

You are a farking IDIOT.


Sorry. Wrong post
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

potierrh: If this was an actual war, their actions would constitute a war crime.


Considering the history of the US prosecuting US military over war crimes, I don't think we should try that strategy.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/My_Lai_​M​assacre#Court_martial
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JJRRutgers: And this is Asheville, NC, a hippie liberal oasis in the middle of the Blue Ridge mountains!

/they still love bluegrass music


I guess Asheville could be called a liberal oasis compared to other towns in the area that still have snake handling preachers but it is still pretty right of center compared to any major city.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 minute ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: chuggernaught: This is years of Republican control.  Years of Republicans saying that laws don't matter for certain people.

Years of republican control? In Asheville? You are smoking crack.


Over the nation. They see Republicans saying laws don't matter for trump or any of his lackeys.

Justice must be applied equally.
 
