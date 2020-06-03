 Skip to content
(CNN) "Daddy changed the world"
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't watch this. I just can't.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: I can't watch this. I just can't.


Wouldn't want to get all choked up.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad the article isn't about Ivanka.
 
anjin-san
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like in all the ensuing chaos, I never took the time to learn who George Floyd actually was or what his life was like. I didn't even know he had a daughter.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, I just hope he does.

/can't bear to watch, either
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: I'm glad the article isn't about Ivanka.


Who deserves to be an orphan, btw!
 
Brainsick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Hell, I just hope he does.

/can't bear to watch, either


This.
 
Astorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I....just....this is so awful. This is what these pig cops never get. The devastated people their acts of MURDEROUS hate leave behind.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anjin-san: I feel like in all the ensuing chaos, I never took the time to learn who George Floyd actually was or what his life was like. I didn't even know he had a daughter.


Former rapper, ex-con, and apparently an absentee father (his various kids all live in TX despite him being in Minneapolis.) Not an entirely sympathetic figure; more "real person" than flawless angel, but he certainly didn't deserve to die the way he did.
 
desertratt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was killed by an uncaring POS.  Then a hole lot of people took his death in vain by attacking our justice system and burning down cities.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Floyd shouldn't be dead, firstly. Secondly, there was a lot of time and opportunity to chuck the guy into the back of the cop car.

Hanging is too good for those cops that murdered an innocent man. Let's not forget that.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anjin-san: I feel like in all the ensuing chaos, I never took the time to learn who George Floyd actually was or what his life was like. I didn't even know he had a daughter.


I can't like or funny what you said, but you are right and its a very major part of whats farking wrong in this farking world. Very few people cared to know who he was, even after his death. Even after the deaths of many many others, in his name. Myself included.

His name was Robert Paulson George Floyd.

The quote couldn't be closer to the truth, in what is unfolding now.
 
desertratt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: anjin-san: I feel like in all the ensuing chaos, I never took the time to learn who George Floyd actually was or what his life was like. I didn't even know he had a daughter.

Former rapper, ex-con, and apparently an absentee father (his various kids all live in TX despite him being in Minneapolis.) Not an entirely sympathetic figure; more "real person" than flawless angel, but he certainly didn't deserve to die the way he did.


So a real POS himself then.  Still does not mean he deserved to die
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: anjin-san: I feel like in all the ensuing chaos, I never took the time to learn who George Floyd actually was or what his life was like. I didn't even know he had a daughter.

Former rapper, ex-con, and apparently an absentee father (his various kids all live in TX despite him being in Minneapolis.) Not an entirely sympathetic figure; more "real person" than flawless angel, but he certainly didn't deserve to die the way he did.


he was part of a home invasion and threatened a pregnant woman by pointing a gun at her belly. I'm mad that the police killed an unarmed man, but I'm not going to pretend that I'm sad about Floyd himself.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertratt: He was killed by an uncaring POS.  Then a hole lot of people took his death in vain by attacking our justice system and burning down cities.


I suppose you have all sorts of "ideeeers" how people need to behave when enough it enough? You don't get the attention of the whole shiatty system without busting down a few doors, and burning up some old walls.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: anjin-san: I feel like in all the ensuing chaos, I never took the time to learn who George Floyd actually was or what his life was like. I didn't even know he had a daughter.

Former rapper, ex-con, and apparently an absentee father (his various kids all live in TX despite him being in Minneapolis.) Not an entirely sympathetic figure; more "real person" than flawless angel, but he certainly didn't deserve to die the way he did.


Hey, he did porno too.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
daddy made us rich.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Shaggy_C: anjin-san: I feel like in all the ensuing chaos, I never took the time to learn who George Floyd actually was or what his life was like. I didn't even know he had a daughter.

Former rapper, ex-con, and apparently an absentee father (his various kids all live in TX despite him being in Minneapolis.) Not an entirely sympathetic figure; more "real person" than flawless angel, but he certainly didn't deserve to die the way he did.

Hey, he did porno too.


A real renaissance man !

/it might be too soon to be joking about this
//we're still in the tragedy phase
///meh, it's Fark, bad taste is what we do
 
ThePea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: anjin-san: I feel like in all the ensuing chaos, I never took the time to learn who George Floyd actually was or what his life was like. I didn't even know he had a daughter.

Former rapper, ex-con, and apparently an absentee father (his various kids all live in TX despite him being in Minneapolis.) Not an entirely sympathetic figure; more "real person" than flawless angel, but he certainly didn't deserve to die the way he did.


Oh, what way did he deserve to die? And for what?
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flart blooger: daddy made us rich.


Fark you.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

albuquerquehalsey: Shaggy_C: anjin-san: I feel like in all the ensuing chaos, I never took the time to learn who George Floyd actually was or what his life was like. I didn't even know he had a daughter.

Former rapper, ex-con, and apparently an absentee father (his various kids all live in TX despite him being in Minneapolis.) Not an entirely sympathetic figure; more "real person" than flawless angel, but he certainly didn't deserve to die the way he did.

he was part of a home invasion and threatened a pregnant woman by pointing a gun at her belly. I'm mad that the police killed an unarmed man, but I'm not going to pretend that I'm sad about Floyd himself.


You sure you want to start this conversation? Ok...

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer arrested in the death of George Floyd, opened fire on two people during his 19-year career. Eighteen conduct complaints were filed against him, two of which resulted in reprimands.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.lati​m​es.com/world-nation/story/2020-05-29/c​hauvin-shootings-complaints-minneapoli​s-floyd%3f_amp=true

What a piece of sh*t, right? His wife left him as soon as he was safely locked up, too. Make of that what you will, right?!
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: I can't watch this. I just can't.


Neither can I. But I can grab a beer with you.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertratt: He was killed by an uncaring POS.  Then a hole lot of people took his death in vain by attacking our justice system and burning down cities.


As opposed to attacking, what, the metric system you dumbass?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anjin-san: I feel like in all the ensuing chaos, I never took the time to learn who George Floyd actually was or what his life was like. I didn't even know he had a daughter.


It doesn't matter who he WAS... it's what was finally ENOUGH. We all saw that shiat... that farkin pig with his hand in his pocket... he was probably playing with his sick trying to make it hard again. It doesn't matter one damned bit who George Floyd was then, or now, because cops treat all black men like shiat.

You didn't know Floyd when Kaepernick took a knee. You didn't know him when Black Lives Matter was started... why should you give a fark anyway..?

It's the farking cops that you need to get to know. Why is the system so farking racist? Maybe you should get to know THAT???
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flart blooger: daddy made us rich.


If there's any real justice for the system that lead to his death George Floyd made us all richer.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flart blooger: daddy made us rich.


fark you
 
anjin-san
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: anjin-san: I feel like in all the ensuing chaos, I never took the time to learn who George Floyd actually was or what his life was like. I didn't even know he had a daughter.

Former rapper, ex-con, and apparently an absentee father (his various kids all live in TX despite him being in Minneapolis.) Not an entirely sympathetic figure; more "real person" than flawless angel, but he certainly didn't deserve to die the way he did.


Even if he did deserve to die, nobody among us deserves to kill.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than "daddy ate my eyes".
 
desertratt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brainsick: albuquerquehalsey: Shaggy_C: anjin-san: I feel like in all the ensuing chaos, I never took the time to learn who George Floyd actually was or what his life was like. I didn't even know he had a daughter.

Former rapper, ex-con, and apparently an absentee father (his various kids all live in TX despite him being in Minneapolis.) Not an entirely sympathetic figure; more "real person" than flawless angel, but he certainly didn't deserve to die the way he did.

he was part of a home invasion and threatened a pregnant woman by pointing a gun at her belly. I'm mad that the police killed an unarmed man, but I'm not going to pretend that I'm sad about Floyd himself.

You sure you want to start this conversation? Ok...

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer arrested in the death of George Floyd, opened fire on two people during his 19-year career. Eighteen conduct complaints were filed against him, two of which resulted in reprimands.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.latim​es.com/world-nation/story/2020-05-29/c​hauvin-shootings-complaints-minneapoli​s-floyd%3f_amp=true

What a piece of sh*t, right? His wife left him as soon as he was safely locked up, too. Make of that what you will, right?!


I would guess that she was in some real danger considering what is going on.  Witness protection is probably the only way to keep her from being killed.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minneapolis officer's murder charge upgraded in George Floyd death, 3 others charged
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell her the truth. A parent's job is to prepare their kids for life and her life expectancy will be much longer if she fears and mistrusts all cops.

The truth hurts, but it ain;t going away any time soon.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: WhiskeySticks: Shaggy_C: anjin-san: I feel like in all the ensuing chaos, I never took the time to learn who George Floyd actually was or what his life was like. I didn't even know he had a daughter.

Former rapper, ex-con, and apparently an absentee father (his various kids all live in TX despite him being in Minneapolis.) Not an entirely sympathetic figure; more "real person" than flawless angel, but he certainly didn't deserve to die the way he did.

Hey, he did porno too.

A real renaissance man !

/it might be too soon to be joking about this
//we're still in the tragedy phase
///meh, it's Fark, bad taste is what we do


fark that, if you can't find humor in the face of tragedy, you aren't looking tragedy hard enough in the face.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side you can tell her "You see all this anger on tv and around us? They are angry that your daddy got killed. They are with us! They care!"
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brainsick: albuquerquehalsey: Shaggy_C: anjin-san: I feel like in all the ensuing chaos, I never took the time to learn who George Floyd actually was or what his life was like. I didn't even know he had a daughter.

Former rapper, ex-con, and apparently an absentee father (his various kids all live in TX despite him being in Minneapolis.) Not an entirely sympathetic figure; more "real person" than flawless angel, but he certainly didn't deserve to die the way he did.

he was part of a home invasion and threatened a pregnant woman by pointing a gun at her belly. I'm mad that the police killed an unarmed man, but I'm not going to pretend that I'm sad about Floyd himself.

You sure you want to start this conversation? Ok...

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer arrested in the death of George Floyd, opened fire on two people during his 19-year career. Eighteen conduct complaints were filed against him, two of which resulted in reprimands.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.latim​es.com/world-nation/story/2020-05-29/c​hauvin-shootings-complaints-minneapoli​s-floyd%3f_amp=true

What a piece of sh*t, right? His wife left him as soon as he was safely locked up, too. Make of that what you will, right?!


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


i think they're both pieces of shiat.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flart blooger: daddy made us rich.


you suck
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizzle365: fark that, if you can't find humor in the face of tragedy, you aren't looking tragedy hard enough in the face.


well said.
 
desertratt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: anjin-san: I feel like in all the ensuing chaos, I never took the time to learn who George Floyd actually was or what his life was like. I didn't even know he had a daughter.

It doesn't matter who he WAS... it's what was finally ENOUGH. We all saw that shiat... that farkin pig with his hand in his pocket... he was probably playing with his sick trying to make it hard again. It doesn't matter one damned bit who George Floyd was then, or now, because cops treat all black men like shiat.

You didn't know Floyd when Kaepernick took a knee. You didn't know him when Black Lives Matter was started... why should you give a fark anyway..?

It's the farking cops that you need to get to know. Why is the system so farking racist? Maybe you should get to know THAT???


Please tell me how the system is racist.  I only know of one example, can you figure it out.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Technically, isn't the cop who suffocated George Floyd the one who changed the world? But his he going to have any statues or murals honoring him? No, they'll discount then forget his contribution to making a better America.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Brainsick: albuquerquehalsey: Shaggy_C: anjin-san: I feel like in all the ensuing chaos, I never took the time to learn who George Floyd actually was or what his life was like. I didn't even know he had a daughter.

Former rapper, ex-con, and apparently an absentee father (his various kids all live in TX despite him being in Minneapolis.) Not an entirely sympathetic figure; more "real person" than flawless angel, but he certainly didn't deserve to die the way he did.

he was part of a home invasion and threatened a pregnant woman by pointing a gun at her belly. I'm mad that the police killed an unarmed man, but I'm not going to pretend that I'm sad about Floyd himself.

You sure you want to start this conversation? Ok...

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer arrested in the death of George Floyd, opened fire on two people during his 19-year career. Eighteen conduct complaints were filed against him, two of which resulted in reprimands.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.latim​es.com/world-nation/story/2020-05-29/c​hauvin-shootings-complaints-minneapoli​s-floyd%3f_amp=true

What a piece of sh*t, right? His wife left him as soon as he was safely locked up, too. Make of that what you will, right?!


You do realize that neither of them has to be a farking saint, right?

Tho, it kinda reminds of being a kid and catchin an ass whoopin for something you didn't actually do, but you parents told you to just chalk it up to something you did do and got away with, or my personal favorite, something you will do in the future and might get away with :/
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: anjin-san: I feel like in all the ensuing chaos, I never took the time to learn who George Floyd actually was or what his life was like. I didn't even know he had a daughter.

Former rapper, ex-con, and apparently an absentee father (his various kids all live in TX despite him being in Minneapolis.) Not an entirely sympathetic figure; more "real person" than flawless angel, but he certainly didn't deserve to die the way he did.


You can go on and rot in hell.

And piss on this site for ever protecting you.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I really gotta wonder about people whose first thought when seeing police abuse is "yeah but did he do any crimes twenty years ago."

Like what, you think Judge Dredd there saw he had priors through his CopVision and calculated using his Justice Sense that with his priors in another state half his life ago, this attempt to pass a bogus twenty deserves nothing short of a summary execution on these streets?

No, of course not. So why bring it up? Is it all right if I choke your mom to death if it later turns out she had unpaid parking tickets and fudged her taxes?
 
desertratt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: On the bright side you can tell her "You see all this anger on tv and around us? They are angry that your daddy got killed. They are with us! They care!"


BULL SHIAT   I bet a significant portion the protesters/rioters could not even tell you his name, they are only out for themselves.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
George Floyd changed my life.
MPD stopped responding... probably for political reasons... let the people suffer for challenging their privilege to kill with impunity.  No cops.  Fires everywhere.  Carloads of white males driving cars with no license plates...  circling the neighborhood like they ain't done gang raping & they're gonna bust more nuts.

When you see your entire neighborhood belching black smoke & all night watch hordes of looters walking in front of your home.
That's the sort of thing that changes you.

Sure, I hope the entire MPD gets fired.
I hope the city enacts residency requirements for the PD.
I hope MN enacts a stand your ground law.
When the cops disappeared & the looters are on my street... do you wanna risk prison for protecting your community?

I was already afraid of cops, & now the sun sets & I'm afraid the looters are coming back.

F'd up.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

desertratt: SpectroBoy: On the bright side you can tell her "You see all this anger on tv and around us? They are angry that your daddy got killed. They are with us! They care!"

BULL SHIAT   I bet a significant portion the protesters/rioters could not even tell you his name, they are only out for themselves.


This site is filled with garbage. It's just garbage now.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: WhiskeySticks: Shaggy_C: anjin-san: I feel like in all the ensuing chaos, I never took the time to learn who George Floyd actually was or what his life was like. I didn't even know he had a daughter.
Former rapper, ex-con, and apparently an absentee father (his various kids all live in TX despite him being in Minneapolis.) Not an entirely sympathetic figure; more "real person" than flawless angel, but he certainly didn't deserve to die the way he did.
Hey, he did porno too.
A real renaissance man !
/it might be too soon to be joking about this
//we're still in the tragedy phase
///meh, it's Fark, bad taste is what we do


Wait, is that true? He was a big dude, I bet he was hung like a horse. That's probably why he got killed. The police patted him down and said, Damn, this needs to end NOW.

And he'd spent most of his life in Houston. His body went back there to be buried. Maybe he moved so he could pay child support. Poor people have to move for work. I know, it makes no sense. Haha! I know, it's a riot. Oh, bad choice of words.

Would that have happened if he was white? OH HELL NO.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: I'm mad that the police killed an unarmed man, but I'm not going to pretend that I'm sad about Floyd himself.


The thing about human rights is that they apply to humans, not just the subject of humans whom we like or who are similar to us. That includes criminals of all sorts, which is why civilised countries do not use the death penalty. Once you conceded that some lives are unworthy, you're only arguing degree.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: George Floyd changed my life.
MPD stopped responding... probably for political reasons...
...


You are so farked up, dude. Seek professional help. Call your family. Visit the doctor. Take your meds. Focus on your breathing. Delete your Fark account.
 
