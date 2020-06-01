 Skip to content
(NYPost) The Rupert Murdoch-owned NY Post is blowing the dog-whistles so hard the subterranean cave-dogs living beneath Mars just perked up their ears
    New York City looters, New York City, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, pricey Rolls-Royce  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's New York City. I had the impression the rich were doing the looting all along.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Probably work on Wall Street.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looters in luxury cars is a dogwhistle, huh?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Again:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They must belong to the suburbanites engaging in opportunistic looting.

/pretty low rate of car ownership in NYC
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You must be pretty unfamilier with the NY Post.
 
Mouser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Same dudes that supposedly stole all those Rolex watches, that we later found out weren't stolen at all?  NY Post needs to get its act together.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Looters in luxury cars is a dogwhistle, huh?


Everything is a dog whistle if you're woke enough.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow, the direction of that video!  The steady camera, the panning of the shot as if it knew when the car was going to leave... there's no way that was staged!

/agents provocateurs
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are you suggesting that they spent their welfare money on an Escalade?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Speaking of which, when is Murdoch going to die? Will it be painful?
 
vtstang66
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Murdoch is a piece of shiat who has worked tirelessly to make the world a worse place.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's more YouTube people probably
 
Stibium
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vtstang66: [Fark user image image 612x617]


Tautological arguments are tautological.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All this damage and theft and, as far as I can tell, no Trump properties have been touched. Study it out.
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too: Murdoch is a piece of shiat who has worked tirelessly to make the world a worse place.


Kinda makes you wonder how much Rupert Murdoch is directly/indirectly responsible for the downfall of the USA.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
where is the dog whistle in that?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Goddammit Plaxico
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's not a dog whistle if EVERYBODY can hear it.

We really need to stop using that dumb phrase.

There are no dog whistles with this shiat anymore. It is very open and easy for anyone to hear.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looters in a more than likely stolen car is a dog whistle?

I guess go big or go home.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nothing like a rioting welfare queen to get the base humming
 
