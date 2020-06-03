 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Naked and picking fights in the Bronx is no way to through life, son   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought this was AMERICA!
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this man was not naked. he was wearing socks. fake news!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Now the agent provocateurs are disguising themselves as nudists.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should go directly to jail. He should not pass go. And he certainly should not collect $200.

/same goes for you, subby
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well you get really hot when you use meth in New York in June.  I've heard.

Jeez.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if this were the free-est country in the world, would this even be an issue?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those bare butt skids on the concrete had to hurt. Probably later on, but they had to hurt.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He went full MAGA. Never go full MAGA
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crinz83: this man was not naked. he was wearing socks. fake news!


Would you want to put your bare feet on the streets of New York City?

Some things just go without saying.
 
Focks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No way to through life.
 
Bullitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even George knew to wear a bodysuit while trying to pick a fight in the Bronx.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use your aggressive street nudity for PEACE man.

I think we can all learn a lesson from my Bronx neighborhood's aggressively nude guy, who chose to take an ass-up nap on the streetcorner in front of my deli last weekend.  Sure it was visually disturbing but nobody got hurt and the community had a much-needed bike rack.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
actually... sounds kind of perfect right about now.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Those bare butt skids on the concrete had to hurt. Probably later on, but they had to hurt.


The next time he took a shower those scrapes must have burned real good.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's more Manhattan behavior.

/Don't correct me.  Manhattan is the only other New York City neighborhood I could think of.
//I'm sure they're not called neighborhoods.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Yeah, that's more Manhattan behavior.

/Don't correct me.  Manhattan is the only other New York City neighborhood I could think of.
//I'm sure they're not called neighborhoods.


their called burros
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

flart blooger: I May Be Crazy But...: Yeah, that's more Manhattan behavior.

/Don't correct me.  Manhattan is the only other New York City neighborhood I could think of.
//I'm sure they're not called neighborhoods.

their called burros


What burros may look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
