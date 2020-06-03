 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   2020, not satisfied with only large-scale mayhem, decides to play joke: "...a container of almond milk was being sent away for a urine analysis, according to a police report"   (boston.com) divider line
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities recovered several containers of almond milk and Bai juice...

Is this some kind of code?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Chinese, playing a joke?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"this milk tastes like piss!"

"no, it's just almond milk"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS is why I don't drink almond milk.
Also because I think it's cruel to squeeze the cute little almond's titties to get the milk out.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they had to send it to a lab because no one could tell the difference.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: So the Chinese, playing a joke?


We Chinese, clad in silk
We put peepee in your milk?
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The only difference between reality and fiction is that fiction needs to be credible."
--Mark Twain
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently he's another person who thought the old Stop & Shop grocery chain had merged with the old A & P grocery chain, to create a bunch of Stop & P locations.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Apparently he's another person who thought the old Stop & Shop grocery chain had merged with the old A & P grocery chain, to create a bunch of Stop & P locations.


I heard they just opened a location in Flushing Meadows.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Warthog: Apparently he's another person who thought the old Stop & Shop grocery chain had merged with the old A & P grocery chain, to create a bunch of Stop & P locations.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MythDragon: cretinbob: So the Chinese, playing a joke?

We Chinese, clad in silk
We put peepee in your milk?


We American, we so smart
We not drink the peepee part.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He must have felt like a nut.
 
Pinner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Did someone check around the corner where the fudge is?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
maybe don't buy the open items?

just sayin'
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The worker poured out some of the milk, and the officer said it looked like almond milk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linkster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
boston.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: cretinbob: So the Chinese, playing a joke?

We Chinese, clad in silk
We put peepee in your milk?


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And? Was pee in it?
 
