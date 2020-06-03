 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune) NewsFlash Officer Derek Chauvin's charges upgraded to second-degree murder; other three officers now also facing charges   (startribune.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, thank goodness, not the rioting will stop.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cuff him and give him the knee
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I say first degree.
He strapped on a weapon in the morning.
I do that and kill someone, it gets mentioned in court.
Hang those bastards. (That may or may not be a metaphor, depending upon how they treat murderers in that state)
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Oh, thank goodness, not the rioting will stop.


I was in the streets last night. There was no rioting, only protesting.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad the other 3 got charged. That's something.
 
azxj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More rioting to commence once they're all found "not guilty" by a jury of their "peers" (read:  all white)
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charge the 3 cops on Floyd with second degree murder and the 4th one who watched with accessory.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right on time. Right on time.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: feckingmorons: Oh, thank goodness, not the rioting will stop.

I was in the streets last night. There was no rioting, only protesting.


Fecking thinks mayonnaise is a spice.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solving the problem

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azxj: More rioting to commence once they're all found "not guilty" by a jury of their "peers" (read:  all white)


I've read that "qualified immunity" is a hell of a drug. I gather it means they can get off due to "kneeling on a suspect's neck" is not explicitly outlawed in the Constitution or something.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It only took days of national attention and protests to have appropriate charges brought up for a murder caught on clear video.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is a significant step forward on the road to justice, and we are gratified that this important action was brought before George Floyd's body was laid to rest," the family's and Crump's statement said. "That is a source of peace for George's family in this painful time."

The statement urged Ellison to continue the investigation and upgrade the charges to first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence.

Hmmm you might want that for emotionnal reasons but you dont want that... cause its gonna mean NOT GUILTY.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lesson everyone should be taking away from this is that if you want even the appearance of justice from here on, demand it in the streets or you won't get it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the only thing in this week long shiatshow that makes any sense.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to over-charge him due to political pressure, and he might just walk because of it.  You lot were warned about this when Zimmerman was on trial, and look what happened there.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say first degree.  If you have your knee on someone's neck and they say they can't breath and you persist - that's premeditation.  You are intentionally preventing them from breathing.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Nadie_AZ: feckingmorons: Oh, thank goodness, not the rioting will stop.

I was in the streets last night. There was no rioting, only protesting.

Fecking thinks mayonnaise is a spice.


In all fairness, he also has the culinary culturedness to know that Kiwi polish is to a boot like ketchup is to a Chicago hot dog
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: feckingmorons: Oh, thank goodness, not the rioting will stop.

I was in the streets last night. There was no rioting, only protesting.


I've seen you post about protesting time and time again. I kind of want to Farky you as a revolutionary (in a positive way).
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: feckingmorons: Oh, thank goodness, not the rioting will stop.

I was in the streets last night. There was no rioting, only protesting.


Conservatives are desperate to make this about rioting, because then they don't have to talk about systemic problems in police systems.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: They're going to over-charge him due to political pressure, and he might just walk because of it.  You lot were warned about this when Zimmerman was on trial, and look what happened there.


Your concern is noted, not STFU and go lick a boot somewhere.
 
quizzical
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They really want Chauvin to plead guilty.  They don't want this to drag to a trial.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad that the other three officers are going to be charged.

I'm slightly worried about the upgraded charge for Chauvin. Generally, the bigger the charge, the heavier the burden of proof. It's easier to prove third-degree murder beyond a reasonable doubt than second-degree. If the prosecution legitimately fails to prove second-degree murder and Chauvin walks...it's going to be (even more of) a shiatshow.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
veale728 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
geggam [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azxj: More rioting to commence once they're all found "not guilty" by a jury of their "peers" (read:  all white)


If they are found not guilty I wouldnt blame anyone for burning the whole damn town down.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azxj: More rioting to commence once they're all found "not guilty" by a jury of their "peers" (read:  all white)


Hung jury; mistrial; one holdout.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Charge the 3 cops on Floyd with second degree murder and the 4th one who watched with accessory.


How does it go? Four kids get in a car and drive to a house. Three guys get out and leave the driver. They break in, and the homeowner tries to defend himself, but is killed by the three guys.

Most "law and order" types love to charge the driver, who may not have even known anything about a robbery plot, with the same murder as the ones who perpetrated it. It is done under the guise that it stops crime.

Well, maybe we should put that to the test. Charge him with the same murder charge as an accomplice and let that precedent stick.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: cuff him and give him the knee


NO! I refuse to become that. We are better than that. Give him a fair trial, then sentence him. That's how it's done in a democracy.
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FINALLY

Now get all the cops who have used excessive force on the people protesting that excessive force.

And the ones who used it on the people protesting that.

And that.

And that. and that. and that and thatandthatandthatandthtanthtantattttt​tttttt
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ok, matlocks and perry masons out there......

what happens when it's proven that he did not intend to kill the guy. as in a 2nd degree murder?

as opposed to manslaughter? and reckless homicide?(slam dunk)


hmmmmm?


you think maybe, just maybe, overcharging will result in a not guilty plea?

and what do you think will happen then?


hint(look at last weeks worth of news....)
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azxj: More rioting to commence once they're all found "not guilty" by a jury of their "peers" (read:  all white)


Amazing since only one is "white"
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this had happened within a day or two of the killing, we might not be dealing with the demonstrations we have now.  But now that Trump has reacted the way he has and with the rhetoric he has, I don't see this being enough to stop the demonstrations just yet.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now make it stick, sentence him and his fellow murderers to decades, and Enact Meaningful Change.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azxj: More rioting to commence once they're all found "not guilty" by a jury of their "peers" (read:  all white)


Let the process work. They're entitled to a fair trial, just like anyone else.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Dimwit: I'm glad that the other three officers are going to be charged.

I'm slightly worried about the upgraded charge for Chauvin. Generally, the bigger the charge, the heavier the burden of proof. It's easier to prove third-degree murder beyond a reasonable doubt than second-degree. If the prosecution legitimately fails to prove second-degree murder and Chauvin walks...it's going to be (even more of) a shiatshow.


If the presence upgraded charges does not mean that the lesser charges are automatically dropped, then that shouldn't be a problem.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: azxj: More rioting to commence once they're all found "not guilty" by a jury of their "peers" (read:  all white)

I've read that "qualified immunity" is a hell of a drug. I gather it means they can get off due to "kneeling on a suspect's neck" is not explicitly outlawed in the Constitution or something.


Qualified immunity protests them from civil lawsuits, not criminal charges.

I hope these are not the last charges pulled on these cops.  Based on the newer coroner's reports, I tend to agree with the suggestion that all three who leaned/kneeled on Floyd should face murder charges, not just accessory to murder.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quizzical: They really want Chauvin to plead guilty.  They don't want this to drag to a trial.


God forbid some dipshiat jury acquits him.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tarheel07: I say first degree.  If you have your knee on someone's neck and they say they can't breath and you persist - that's premeditation.  You are intentionally preventing them from breathing.


Keep in mind on that jury you are going to have some minnesota white mother farkers who are going to have a hard time seeing what that cop did as bad. As far as they know, all cops are good people who help old ladies change tires. Also the defense is going to go balls out smearing George's credibility as well. I'm fairly sure you can get 2nd degree conviction. If not, MN is going to go up like a roman candle.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: They're going to over-charge him due to political pressure, and he might just walk because of it.  You lot were warned about this when Zimmerman was on trial, and look what happened there.


January 19 2021 : Trump gives presidential pardon to Chauvin
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good?

I mean, if it can be proven that the two knew each other previously, would 1st not be an achievable charge? Just asking.

Either way, this is an improvement.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: azxj: More rioting to commence once they're all found "not guilty" by a jury of their "peers" (read:  all white)

I've read that "qualified immunity" is a hell of a drug. I gather it means they can get off due to "kneeling on a suspect's neck" is not explicitly outlawed in the Constitution or something.


Qualified immunity means, that under 99 percent of circumstances, a cop can wantonly murder you in broad daylight and you can never sue him individually for his actions.  Which means his retirement, his wealth, his family, all of that is perfectly safe.  Which means they never have to consider the reprecussions of their actions, because they'll never face repercussions for their actions.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: azxj: More rioting to commence once they're all found "not guilty" by a jury of their "peers" (read:  all white)

I've read that "qualified immunity" is a hell of a drug. I gather it means they can get off due to "kneeling on a suspect's neck" is not explicitly outlawed in the Constitution or something.


Pretty close, actually.

In this case, their lawyers are likely going to argue that since the specific act of, "kneeling on a suspect's neck and compressing their diaphram to the point that they can no longer inhale" hasn't been found explicitly illegal prior to this, qualified immunity should shield them.  Even if, "kneeling on a suspect's neck" and, "compressing their diaphram to the point that they can no longer inhale" have been found separately to bypass qualified immunity, the combination of action specific to this circumstance has not, and therefore QI applies.

Now, in THIS case, I don't think that's going to help them, because I'm 95% sure that these guys will be thrown to the wolves to appease the mob.  And because if they don't suffer real consequences, everyone is pretty much aware at this point that the semi-peaceful protests won't even be semi-peaceful after their acquittal.

But the real issue is that Qualified Immunity must be struck down, completely and in its totality, and that police must submit to the will of the people via significant oversight and an enforced commitment to reduce the use of force by police.  And the protests need to continue until those happen.

/spoiler: the police aren't going to agree to that unless and until they're forced to at almost certainly non-metaphorical gunpoint.
 
Zerochance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is good news, and these charges are much more fitting to what the whole goddamn world already witnessed in that video.

On the other hand, the cops that shot Breonna Taylor EIGHT farkING TIMES while she slept are still on the streets.
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: It only took days of national attention and protests to have appropriate charges brought up for a murder caught on clear video.


Yup, charges aren't enough anymore. Time to deal with a broken system.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A bit late, but at least it happened.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: "This is a significant step forward on the road to justice, and we are gratified that this important action was brought before George Floyd's body was laid to rest," the family's and Crump's statement said. "That is a source of peace for George's family in this painful time."

The statement urged Ellison to continue the investigation and upgrade the charges to first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence.

Hmmm you might want that for emotionnal reasons but you dont want that... cause its gonna mean NOT GUILTY.


Exactly THIS. There is a much higher possiblity he walks on murder 2, due to the burden if proof on intent. Also, if he gets convicted on this, it'll probably ending up in appeal hell solely on the intent issue.

This just seems to be a cave-in to public pressure, because really the punishment wouldn't be much different. It will be a shiatstorm if he walks.

That being said, it going to be pretty hard to find an impartial jury...
 
