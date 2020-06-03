 Skip to content
Today's media apocalypse: Giant toxic toads
    Florida, Frog, Amphibian, Cane toad, Toads, warty cane toad, Florida, South America, Dog  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nativefloridian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bufos?

*skims article*

Bufos. Yeah, nothing new. Grandma used to have to chase them out of the outdoor cat's water bowls.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
A HORNY TOAD!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, God! Trump's not reproducing is he?
 
TheSpartanGrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The article confuses the "cane toad" that is native to the Americas with the "cane toad" from Australia. If you are trying to strew fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) a certain amount of scientific rigor might might help.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
plane tickets sales from france seen climbing......
 
phenn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We get them where I live. I've gotten rather good at drop-kicking them. Can make about 20 meters now.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The article confuses the "cane toad" that is native to the Americas with the "cane toad" from Australia. If you are trying to strew fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) a certain amount of scientific rigor might might help.


Is that strewth for camel toad?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Under toads?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Giant toxic toads come out in South Florida as heavy rains set the perfect mood for breeding

Guys, are we sure this isn't a Madlibs headline?

Giant toxic Plural Noun come out in A Place as heavy Plural Noun set the perfect mood for Activity
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ohilda sounds like a witches name.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Back in the 70s I remember the toads would gather under the bug zappers in my grandmother's complex waiting for the extra crispy bugs to fall to the ground.
 
zez
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cane Toads An Unnatural History 1988
Youtube 6SBLf1tsoaw
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tomorrow's Media Apocalypse : Toad Skin Licking Hangovers
 
