(NYPost)   Police sources: 'looters steal 2.4m of Rolex watches'. NY Post headline: 'looters swipe 2.4m of Rolex watches'. 4th paragraph: 'store spokesman says no watches were stolen'   (nypost.com) divider line
45
    More: Asinine, War, Manhattan, Looting, Soho Rolex store, NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller, Social media postings, Theft, front door of the Greene Street store  
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were after the vitrines, apparently.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, if you didn't want to read blatant lies, I'm not sure why you'd pick up the Post.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake News.  They don't even attribute the quote about the theft to anyone.  2.4 million is a pretty precise number, did they just make that up based on the average price of a Rolex times the number of watches the place holds?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares about watches that can't tell time simultaneously in Monte Carlo, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Rome, and Gstaad?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see what the big deal is. That's maybe sixteen 6-inch watches -- 240cm of watches isn't the most newsworthy haul.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: Fake News.  They don't even attribute the quote about the theft to anyone.  2.4 million is a pretty precise number, did they just make that up based on the average price of a Rolex times the number of watches the place holds?


No, it's just that the average price of a Rolex times 0 equals 2.4 million. Simple math.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Were the suspects hatless?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Farking cop math.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The one thing I learned from this article is I finally learned those glass display cases are called vitrines.

Thank you New York Post!
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone doesn't know what time it is.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, outside agitators again.  Which precinct were they from.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cop math divides by zero, universe flips back to normal (unlikely)
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yes but can they help us find the galaxy that is on Orion's belt?
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BlackPete: The one thing I learned from this article is I finally learned those glass display cases are called vitrines.

Thank you New York Post!


me too.

Also, what would be the motivation for the  cops to say this, or is this a full-bullshiat story from start to finish?
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

andrewagill: I mean, if you didn't want to read blatant lies, I'm not sure why you'd pick up the Post.


If you bothered to read TFA it's all about the police reporting one thing and the store reporting the exact opposite.  The headline is "Conflicting reports of looting at Soho Rolex store".

The Post may suck, but they are doing it right in this article.
 
Memoryalpha
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Farking cop math.


Nah, say it right.  Cop LIES.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Memoryalpha: baronbloodbath: Farking cop math.

Nah, say it right.  Cop LIES.


Are you saying that Cop Lies Matter?
 
rcain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What's important here is that the world sees AntiFa for what it is, an international terrorism and jewelry thieving organization

Thank you NY Post for shedding light on these terrible people! Fascism should be respected and protected! It's the bedrock of America!

Now excuse me, I need to go masturbate furiously while listening to a Ben Shapiro podcast

#MAGAWAGADINGDONG
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BlackPete: The one thing I learned from this article is I finally learned those glass display cases are called vitrines.

Thank you New York Post!


that's only in highfalutin Rolex type places, the call them display cases in Kohls
 
noitsnot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Who cares about watches that can't tell time simultaneously in Monte Carlo, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Rome, and Gstaad?


In Philadelphia, it's worth 50 bucks.
 
Memoryalpha
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Memoryalpha: baronbloodbath: Farking cop math.

Nah, say it right.  Cop LIES.

Are you saying that Cop Lies Matter?


Why, yes.  Yes I am.
 
gluestickralph
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You don't expect badly trained trigger pullers to count do you? There is a reason cop math is it's own thing.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The truth will come out when it is time to file an insurance claim.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

noitsnot: markie_farkie: Who cares about watches that can't tell time simultaneously in Monte Carlo, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Rome, and Gstaad?

In Philadelphia, it's worth 50 bucks.


slumberpartymovies.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA: NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller said outside "agitators" with ties to anarchist groups were using the George Floyd protests to loot and spark violence between cops and demonstrators.

Geez, with idiotic statements like this, the NYPD shows why they are ineffective and will likely never stop the riots. Blind acceptance of republican talking points will do you no favors, deputy commissioner. Perhaps if you review the words "to protect and to serve" and re-assess your career choice without the taint of political bias, along with the rest of your racist, piece of crap badge abusers, maybe you'd figure out just how bad you done farked up at this point.
 
Livinglush
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is that like when they catch a guy with a baggy and the Post publishes a story about the $40 MILLION dollar pot bust!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How can the cops and those heavily invested in the status quo bury the protests under a mountain of bad press if the don't keep up these incendiary headlines?!

I mean, they've tried the "bad actors" lie and it hasn't worked.  They tried the "these are violent protests and riots!" Trope, that failed too. They've tried inciting  the protestors. That failed. They tried the concern dog whistle "out of proportion" line.  Nope. They tried to claim that the cop wasn't at fault for the deaths, nope. They tried linking the looters and rioters to the protests. Nope.

It's like no one is buying into this being a horrible insurrection by violent farkwads that
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

runwiz: The truth will come out when it is time to file an insurance claim.


That'd be a really novel tactic for insurance companies. "You're attaching a police report to your claim, but we all know cops are horrible liars, denied."
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Midnight: windows broken, store empty. One would assume it was looted and says to the media it was looted.

Two days later: store says nothing was on display. Which was smart of the store, if they were on display they would have be stolen.

Sounds like a nothin burger story either way.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Show him the watch.

Go ahead, show him.


Fark user imageView Full Size


t's a Rolex.....
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: How can the cops and those heavily invested in the status quo bury the protests under a mountain of bad press if the don't keep up these incendiary headlines?!

I mean, they've tried the "bad actors" lie and it hasn't worked.  They tried the "these are violent protests and riots!" Trope, that failed too. They've tried inciting  the protestors. That failed. They tried the concern dog whistle "out of proportion" line.  Nope. They tried to claim that the cop wasn't at fault for the deaths, nope. They tried linking the looters and rioters to the protests. Nope.

It's like no one is buying into this being a horrible insurrection by violent farkwads that


... want anarchy and to overthrow the US because of the cops (who are the real victims here) just doing their jobs, don't you understand?!

They're trying as hard as they can to bury the message, make the protests out to be the real menace, and once again protect the system and the invested politicians from having to actually doanything that might cost votes or give the poors/minorities equal status. And e we just can't have that now can we?

/hit submit too soon
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BlackPete: The one thing I learned from this article is I finally learned those glass display cases are called vitrines.


I get them confused with latrines, often with humorous results.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: Midnight: windows broken, store empty. One would assume it was looted and says to the media it was looted.

Two days later: store says nothing was on display. Which was smart of the store, if they were on display they would have be stolen.

Sounds like a nothin burger story either way.


only to those who actually read the stories.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Before COVID you could buy a Rolex from every street vendor in Manhattan.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is all a big misunderstanding. That's actually the number of fake Rolexes sold to clueless tourists by street vendors over the last 10 years.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: BlackPete: The one thing I learned from this article is I finally learned those glass display cases are called vitrines.

I get them confused with latrines, often with humorous results.


did they change their family name in the 12th century?
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Callous: andrewagill: I mean, if you didn't want to read blatant lies, I'm not sure why you'd pick up the Post.

If you bothered to read TFA it's all about the police reporting one thing and the store reporting the exact opposite.  The headline is "Conflicting reports of looting at Soho Rolex store".

The Post may suck, but they are doing it right in this article.


That wasn't the Post's original headline

Fark user imageView Full Size

They changed it when people started calling them out
 
foosball64
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: Midnight: windows broken, store empty. One would assume it was looted and says to the media it was looted.

Two days later: store says nothing was on display. Which was smart of the store, if they were on display they would have be stolen.

Sounds like a nothin burger story either way.


Yup if a Rolex shop left 2.4m worth of product out on display overnight any night there insurance would not be too happy.
 
Nas is like [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

uncleacid: Before COVID you could buy a Rolex from every street vendor in Manhattan.


Chinatown got some really good fakes, its not such an open air market anymore.

Now they got one person outside a store with a magazine full of their inventory.

Used to buy girlfriends fake purses.

Sorry not sorry....
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Really itching for reasons to pull triggers
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: Callous: andrewagill: I mean, if you didn't want to read blatant lies, I'm not sure why you'd pick up the Post.

If you bothered to read TFA it's all about the police reporting one thing and the store reporting the exact opposite.  The headline is "Conflicting reports of looting at Soho Rolex store".

The Post may suck, but they are doing it right in this article.

That wasn't the Post's original headline

[Fark user image 653x598]
They changed it when people started calling them out


So, to backtrack, why would anyone bother to read TFA from NYPost?

Normally I'd question why their links are submitted and greened, but this is a good one.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Callous: andrewagill: I mean, if you didn't want to read blatant lies, I'm not sure why you'd pick up the Post.

If you bothered to read TFA it's all about the police reporting one thing and the store reporting the exact opposite.  The headline is "Conflicting reports of looting at Soho Rolex store".

The Post may suck, but they are doing it right in this article.


They changed the headline.

They also changed the front page header of Monday's paper (after much backlash) between the time they posted the preview to when it went to print from "As Chaos Spreads, Trump Vows To 'End It Now" to "Trump Threatens To Send Troops Into States"

They're committing journalistic malf*ckery for clicks.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: fluffy_pope: BlackPete: The one thing I learned from this article is I finally learned those glass display cases are called vitrines.

I get them confused with latrines, often with humorous results.

did they change their family name in the 12th century?


Used to be shiathouse
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
F*cking cops lie.  Ric Romero reports.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The two sides in this country are not political, but psychological: There are those who believe in and accept facts as facts, and then there are those who only believe in their own narrative and ignore, deny or outright destroy evidence of any facts that contradict their narrative.

Cops fall into the latter group.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

