(Fox 40 Sacramento)   Giant Meteor 2020   (fox40.com) divider line
35
    More: PSA, Sun, NASA, Mars, Space exploration, Asteroid, Earth, ST. LOUIS, Jupiter  
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At this point nothing except the rapture would surprise me.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOOO EEET!
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's the giant "POLICE BRUTALITY COVID 19" meteor.

and it will appear again in november.....
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even this would not surprise me after the past five months:

animatedviews.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'MON!

JUST DO IT!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it hit, it would be a relief.....
 
JohnKimble
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my vote.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh. Need a meteor at least the diameter of Texas to get the job done right

Sorry small fry, try the tea cup ride instead
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh... 3 million miles?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh please oh please oh please!!
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good my life is terrible
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all those here begging for something to "end it".... well, I 'm sure there's a bridge or tall building nearby you use.

Why wait?   Be the change you want to see in the world.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just what we need another empty stadium.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weirdly Fox40 is not the most conservative propaganda local news anymore. That dishonor now goes to CBS13; 90 solid minutes of News For Scared Karens and Concerned Chads of the extremely white foothill enclaves. The comes Colbert. It's quite the clash.

/ Off-topic but Fox40 is the source so had to chime in.
// local.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: For all those here begging for something to "end it".... well, I 'm sure there's a bridge or tall building nearby you use.

Why wait?   Be the change you want to see in the world.


What's wrong with you?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, folks, but Giant Meteor is not an American.

#YellowstoneSupervolcano2020
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Needlessly Complicated: ObscureNameHere: For all those here begging for something to "end it".... well, I 'm sure there's a bridge or tall building nearby you use.

Why wait?   Be the change you want to see in the world.

What's wrong with you?


Nothing, except I don't wish for the mass extermination of people.

Yet, you are positioning ME as the weirdo...
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3,000,000 miles, but I heard an even bigger rock was within 250,000 miles!!!
 
IKillBugs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
TheThighsofTorgo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...is that an Armageddon bingo yet?

OH OH BINGOOOOOOOO!!!
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"1,100 feet wide, approximately the size of a football stadium"

How large is that in washing machines?
 
rcain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: For all those here begging for something to "end it".... well, I 'm sure there's a bridge or tall building nearby you use.

Why wait?   Be the change you want to see in the world.


You fail to understand the point
This isn't about anyone's desire to personally die

It's a statement that nothing of value would be lost if all of humanity, or at least civilization were wiped out

Time for the universe to hit the reset button on earths current dominant specie

And if you stop and think that the first dominant specie were microbes and bacteria, then fish and plants, then dinosaurs, then man. So it only follows that whatever comes next would likely be a big step up the evolutionary ladder

So it's actually a net positive. Don't be so hung up on hairless ape descendants
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You think you are going to get a heads up when the extinction class meteor is headed in?
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If it does happen to hit, I just hope Trump will order the National Guard to bomb it with tear gas.
 
rcain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: You think you are going to get a heads up when the extinction class meteor is headed in?


As long as it goes "whooooooooo" on its way through the atmosphere I'll be happy

Bubb Rubb Whistles Go Woo Woo - Extended Rap Song Remix
Youtube ix0VapZP-vk
 
Creoena
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stadium-sized asteroid?  The correct comparison for the unwashed masses is football fields.  FFS Fox can't even get that right.
 
joepennerlives [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let's not get too worked up just yet.  The article just said "stadium-sized meteor" -- that could mean a lot of things.   I mean, are we talking about the Azteca stadium in Mexico City that can hold close to 90,000 people? or, like the one the Chargers use where you can have a conversation with the players if you want to?
 
flart blooger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
can't we just have the scientists use a computer model to tell us where it's going to hit and then have the goverment move everyone from there, to someplace else?

easy peasy, mac and cheesy.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skyotter: Sorry, folks, but Giant Meteor is not an American.

#YellowstoneSupervolcano2020


Can New Madrid fault be it's running mate?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't bother to wake me unless it's being followed by this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: At this point nothing except the rapture would surprise me.


At this point I'm pretty sure the rapture has already happened. The good and the faithful have been taken, and we are what remains.

Imagine for a moment that the universe actually is just and fair. And you actually are getting everything you deserve.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Come on over and hit us!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Even Giant Meteor is eager to end the misery ASAP.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah you gonna need to be way closer than that and way bigger.
 
