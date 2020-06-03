 Skip to content
(WCTV Tallahassee) Governor announces Florida bars and movie theaters can reopen. In related story, Fark braces for rash of 'Fail', 'Dumbass', and 'Florida' submissions
18
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They can open movie theaters if they want but there's the little issue of Hollywood not releasing any movies.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mugato: They can open movie theaters if they want but there's the little issue of Hollywood not releasing any movies.


I'm sure there will be a steady stream of conservative films for people to watch.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They're just going with the original timeline and ignoring the uptick in virus cases?
Alrighty then.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fail, Dumbass, and Florida are redundant tags, subby.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
WTF, they just had their biggest increase in COVID-19 since April 17.
https://www.fark.com/comments/1083467​9​/Remember-when-all-doomsayers-scoffed-​at-Florida-for-reopening-everything#ne​w
 
Gemcee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bars and clubs have been doing almost 100% for weeks now.  What a shocker, Betty Crocker!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sure, why not. Gallons of soda and hot buttered popcorn could be a cure... might as well find out.

Let's reopen amusement parks too - maybe high speed projectile vomiting will eject the virus from your body.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Sure, why not. Gallons of soda and hot buttered popcorn could be a cure... might as well find out.

Let's reopen amusement parks too - maybe high speed projectile vomiting will eject the virus from your body.


Universal opens in a couple days. Disney opens next month.

/ was supposed to go with my daughter to universal for her birthday weekend in April.
// then late April
/// then May
//// then this coming weekend
// We're going in September.  Maybe.
 
Mukster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How about a movie title thread to celebrate the pending disaster?

I'll start with:

Andromeda Strain
28 Days Later
Dumb and Dumber


GO!
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Sure, why not. Gallons of soda and hot buttered popcorn could be a cure... might as well find out.

Let's reopen amusement parks too - maybe high speed projectile vomiting will eject the virus from your body.


What have you got to lose?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Florida: Because someone has to reassure the idiots who intentionally moved to Mississippi that they could have made worse life choices.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bars are opening in Michigan on Monday.  Wonder how crowded things will be.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No worries. Just call it protesting and throw in some vandalism. Fark will cheer you all for sticking it to the man.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: They're just going with the original timeline and ignoring the uptick in virus cases?
Alrighty then.


I noticed that, they have triple the new daily cases as Michigan, and about to pass our total before the weekend.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

talkertopc: WTF, they just had their biggest increase in COVID-19 since April 17.
https://www.fark.com/comments/10834679​/Remember-when-all-doomsayers-scoffed-​at-Florida-for-reopening-everything#ne​w


Yeah, but it's nowhere near as fatal as people have been talking about. Now, pneumonia this year, that's been a doozie, but no one needs to worry about catching that.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Paul McCartney Coming Up HQ
Youtube 0d_Wv-gkHts
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Criminal charges on DeSantis. Now.

/if we had a competent president it would be happening
 
