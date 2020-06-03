 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   New Hampshire man determined to make his daughter the most hated person in high school   (wmur.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I understand the plantiffs point, but I don't think that the science is on his side.

It appears that while the youngest children manage to be resistant to both contracting and to spreading SARS-CoV-2, that trait seems to be inversely proportional with age.  It looks like at some point during the teenage years, the individual becomes basically as susceptible as adults are, or closer to it.  That means both the ability to contact and the ability to spread increases, such that the individual has a greater chance of infecting others, including those of vulnerable populations, like their proportionally aged grandparents, who are themselves more likely to be older than the grandparents of primary-school children.

So it would seem like if any school systems are going to reopen, most likely K-3 or K-6 ages would be less unsafe to reopen than junior high or high school grades.  Additionally, high school age students should be the most prepared to engage in distance-learning, since they should1 already have mastery of basic reading and math along with several years of experience using computers.  In contrast, the absolutely youngest students, the K-3 grades, probably won't really be able to effectively engage in distance learning without constant oversight by a guardian.

I do abolutely agree that it's likely that most students have had their educations harmed by this school closure, but at the same time, when the pandemic's effects were really unknown it made sense to step back and assess, and only now are we starting to have enough data to make reasonable decisions, both for health and for education.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does this chucklefark not understand that kids go home and spread diseases to their families?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 and by should, I am aware that lots of kids end up promoted to higher grades even when they're terribly deficient if only because of a combination of teacher burnout and lack of state oversight to prevent it.  I'm playing on-averages here.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just be honest and tell the judge that you want that farking kid out of the house. They'll probably understand
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
New Hampshire idiot, I mean, man, fails to understand how disease vectors work, and that school teachers, support staff, administrators and their families are not "low risk"
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Salem? What is this... another witch hunt?
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TWX: I do abolutely agree that it's likely that most students have had their educations harmed by this school closure


Of course it's hard to quantify, but how much harm could really have been done?  Schools began to close mid-late March.  The end of the school year was around the corner.
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

anuran: Does this chucklefark not understand that kids go home and spread diseases to their families?


Does your dumbass not understand that people under 65 don't die from this and if you have a person over 65 living with you you should take appropriate measurements? You're basically saying, "AIDS is a sexually transmitted disease usually spread by anal sex between homosexual couples, so no one should have sex as opposed to homosexual men engaging in anal sex wear condoms and take necessary precautions." You're not smart and really stupid.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

anuran: Does this chucklefark not understand that kids go home and spread diseases to their families?


And that teachers have to sit in the classroom with 15 people who probably won't show symptoms even if they're infected? And the janitor will have to wipe down the virus-covered toilets multiple times a day? And the bus drivers...and the administrators...and the lunch ladies...and the...oh, sorry. I forgot. None of these people are you, so you've fallen asleep.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

special20: Salem? What is this... another witch hunt?


Wrong Salem
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's kind of a moot point for this school year, unless New Hampshire is on a very weird school calendar.  All school districts should be over by now, or at least no more than a week or two until the end of the school year.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
School isn't closed because of the risk to school aged children it's closed because they don't want children catching it at school and spreading it to people who are at risk.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
you guys can argue all you want.....

but

where was this guy BEFORE the friggn' plague? huh?


i bet his daughter was givin hummers behind the gym after sex ed class for vape juice. he should be happy now that she is forced to stay home and look at insta.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

anuran: Does this chucklefark not understand that kids go home and spread diseases to their families?



that's disrespectful to all the extra time this man has had to spend around the tax deductions he loves so very much.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bcbc2365: anuran: Does this chucklefark not understand that kids go home and spread diseases to their families?

Does your dumbass not understand that people under 65 don't die from this and if you have a person over 65 living with you you should take appropriate measurements? You're basically saying, "AIDS is a sexually transmitted disease usually spread by anal sex between homosexual couples, so no one should have sex as opposed to homosexual men engaging in anal sex wear condoms and take necessary precautions." You're not smart and really stupid.



miro.medium.comView Full Size


Man, I guess I feel a whole lot better knowing that apparently 19% of the people who died in the US have just been faking it.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People heard children aren't affected by COVID and ran with it, and now we know children can end up with some terrible, lasting complications. It's just like the below 45 crowd thinking they were invincible especially if they were otherwise healthy, and now we know it can cause fatal clotting or clotting leading to amputations and lifelong complications.

Shutting down schools was the best thing districts could've done especially given the fact there's no vaccine yet.
 
Stibium
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bcbc2365: anuran: Does this chucklefark not understand that kids go home and spread diseases to their families?

Does your dumbass not understand that people under 65 don't die from this and if you have a person over 65 living with you you should take appropriate measurements? You're basically saying, "AIDS is a sexually transmitted disease usually spread by anal sex between homosexual couples, so no one should have sex as opposed to homosexual men engaging in anal sex wear condoms and take necessary precautions." You're not smart and really stupid.


Do you get paid by the word or are you just interviewing?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bcbc2365: anuran: Does this chucklefark not understand that kids go home and spread diseases to their families?

Does your dumbass not understand that people under 65 don't die from this and if you have a person over 65 living with you you should take appropriate measurements? You're basically saying, "AIDS is a sexually transmitted disease usually spread by anal sex between homosexual couples, so no one should have sex as opposed to homosexual men engaging in anal sex wear condoms and take necessary precautions." You're not smart and really stupid.


Dunning and Kruger would really, really, like a word with you.

Also this:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bcbc2365: anuran: Does this chucklefark not understand that kids go home and spread diseases to their families?

Does your dumbass not understand that people under 65 don't die from this and if you have a person over 65 living with you you should take appropriate measurements? You're basically saying, "AIDS is a sexually transmitted disease usually spread by anal sex between homosexual couples, so no one should have sex as opposed to homosexual men engaging in anal sex wear condoms and take necessary precautions." You're not smart and really stupid.


Please read credible sources before spreading misinformation.

Many thousands of people under 65 have died of COVID 19. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsr​r/cov​id_weekly/index.htm#AgeAndSex

HIV is spread by heterosexual sex, both anal and vaginal. The main transmission vectors are different depending on what country you are in. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/book​s/NBK​219140/
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The plaintiff claims the threat of the coronavirus has been seriously reduced and the risk to school-age children is so low that they outweigh the damage being done by remote learning.

What about the teachers and other support staff at the school? What happens when they all get quarantined or worse, because his wittle snowflake had to go to school?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nemisonic: special20: Salem? What is this... another witch hunt?

Wrong Salem


That's what she said!
 
