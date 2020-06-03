 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Remember when all the doomsayers scoffed at Florida for reopening everything?   (twitter.com) divider line
20
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And thats with cooked numbers
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dumbass motherfarkers.

Oh but it's a DEMOCRAT HOAX.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How about the pneumonia deaths?  They spiked up last time too.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Remember when it was about flattening the curve, and not some mythical "it'll just all go away if we stay closed forever" mindset?
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: How about the pneumonia deaths?  They spiked up last time too.


That's putting it lightly.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But the beaches must stay open. Dollars for the Money God! Stocks for the Stock Market!
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Remember when it was about flattening the curve, and not some mythical "it'll just all go away if we stay closed forever" mindset?


Talking points engaged!
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The heat will kill it right off.  Like a miracle, it'll be gone.

The first hurricane will blow it north.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We need to nuke the hotzones.  It is a harsh reality, but allowing the bio terror weapons platforms to continue to spread the disease is the problem.  They are now murder bots.  It isn't their fault, a nano machine converted their cells into more nano machine bio weapons factories..  We need to do the hard things to finish this war.  We can put up a memorial wall to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to keep the rest of us safe.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they're not reporting on the new cases/deaths more as a way to scare people from going out to protest.

But then the cops wouldn't have any skulls to bash.

The difficult decisions one faces as a red state leader.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hopefully the assholes breaking windows are most of the cases.
 
Pinner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's no need to shame states about their Covid numbers anymore. They made their choices.
Some states shiat the bed. Some did the same and kicked their legs around.
/Hey!... don't touch that burner that's been on because you might bu.... nevermind.
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need to nuke the hotzones.  It is a harsh reality, but allowing the bio terror weapons platforms to continue to spread the disease is the problem.  They are now murder bots.  It isn't their fault, a nano machine converted their cells into more nano machine bio weapons factories..  We need to do the hard things to finish this war.  We can put up a memorial wall to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to keep the rest of us safe.


Gandhi AI, is that you?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Statistical outlier or trend? Did they change something? Did they do some mass-testing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need to nuke the hotzones.  It is a harsh reality, but allowing the bio terror weapons platforms to continue to spread the disease is the problem.  They are now murder bots.  It isn't their fault, a nano machine converted their cells into more nano machine bio weapons factories..  We need to do the hard things to finish this war.  We can put up a memorial wall to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to keep the rest of us safe.


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Hopefully the assholes breaking windows are most of the cases.


I'm holding out for Lush Rimjob or one of his ilk myself.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Burn_The_Plows: I'm surprised they're not reporting on the new cases/deaths more as a way to scare people from going out to protest.

But then the cops wouldn't have any skulls to bash.

The difficult decisions one faces as a red state leader.



Georgia is right behind ya Florida, With any luck we will kick your butt
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Eh

The beach will still be crowded
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Statistical outlier or trend? Did they change something? Did they do some mass-testing?

[Fark user image image 425x321]


What does Trump's signature have to do with anything?
 
