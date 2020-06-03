 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Today)   Black man posts that he's now scared to walk home alone, so 75 of his closest friends from the neighborhood help him out   (today.com) divider line
9
    More: Sappy, Walking, Black people, Sustainable transport, Neighbourhood, Running, White people, Shawn Dromgoole's family, wake of George Floyd  
•       •       •

724 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2020 at 12:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for posting Subby!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good that folks stepped up.

Bad that I didn't see a lot of men in blue there to really protect and serve.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is what they tell you before lynching you.
"Some of my best friends WERE Black."
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nashville?  Where the GOP is rumored to be moving their convention?  I'd be scared, too.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jesus, can you imagine feeling like that?
Good on that neighborhood.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Jesus, can you imagine feeling like that?
Good on that neighborhood.


I lived in neighborhoods that have made me feel that way, but my experiences don't count.
 
Vhale
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Jesus, can you imagine feeling like that?
Good on that neighborhood.


Agreed. That has the look of a place that's going to be a good area to live.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I needed this today.. Awesome read!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.