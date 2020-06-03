 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   In the wake of the protests and unrest in Minneapolis, some of the best on-scene reporting has been done by...a sports anchor?   (startribune.com) divider line
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I watched some of his live reporting. He will talk to *anybody.*  Also, got some decent anecdotal data on the number of outside protesters vs. locals.  A lot of people recognize him from TV, and if they don't, the recognize the station he's with. He was estimating something like 80% of the people he talked to were local, with the remainder having no clue who he was or that WCCO is a media fixture in the cities.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aaaannnnnd The. Protestors. COULD. GO. ALL. THE. WAYYYYY. TO. THE. SECOND! PRECINCT!!!

/SCOOOOOORRRRRCHED PD!
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unicorn Riot
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if this guy does other kinds of, uhm, amateur videos?

Asking for a friend.

Joe Buck does play-by-play on fan-submitted videos | BEST OF DAY 1 | FOX SPORTS
Youtube nAeqkBRN-fw
 
strangeguitar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whammy!!!
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes being thrown in at the deep end brings out the best in people.
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reporting on live action without a script?  I imagine it's an overlapping skill set.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sports Machine!
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're in a world where some of the best political reporting came from Teen Vogue, so why not a sportscaster?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he's an old, white guy, too.

So ... he's been around awhile. Really should be mostly the same skillset. Ask people good questions then shut up while they answer.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part is when he gives the protestors silly nicknames. Molly Tove "Cocktail" was my favorite.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just about any news medium that includes sports reporting has probably found out in recent months that journalism is journalism -- if you can get the right facts from the right people under pressure, you're a reporter.

Organizations where sports people have had little to do this spring I know are learning this.
 
jmsvrsn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mad Max - Lake Street. Coming to a theater near you.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Wonder if this guy does other kinds of, uhm, amateur videos?

Asking for a friend.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nAeqkBRN​-fw]


I think it would have been hilarious to hear him take a first take at calling a porno.  Just the first take, not the edited version.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in Dallas when 9/11 hit. KRLD, an AM news radio station, took off their anchors and turned it over to their meteorologist. WBAP news radio turned it over to their car guy. They did great and kept their politics out of it. Just studied every piece of news and literature they could and reported.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: And he's an old, white guy, too.

So ... he's been around awhile. Really should be mostly the same skillset. Ask people good questions then shut up while they answer.


And because he's concentrated on sports, he's not necessarily looking at going with a particular political angle.
 
drtgb
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We normally watch KARE11 whose lead anchor use to be the sports guy but we did watch WCCO for a bit and the sports guy did a great job. He was right in the middle of things, calm and willing to approach anyone. He has a nice affable style, seemed very sympathetic to the protestors and genuinely concerned when it went violent. He let people talk at length so you really felt they were being heard and were not just sound bites.

He was very calm and levelheaded throughout. I'd give him an Emmy if I had such a thing. Maybe I will send him my Walter Johnson bobblehead.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Sometimes being thrown in at the deep end brings out the best in people.


In a way it's not that much different than sports, two teams, both wanting to win, play-by-play reporting, talking to the participants, sometimes a surprise outcome. Good for him, all sports writers are struggling for something to write about.
 
cowboybebop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The thing is, I don't know that he was extraordinary as a sports reporter. He has a distinctive voice. But he was cool as a cucumber out there on the street. I wasn't a fan before, but was impressed.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He has to earn a pay check somehow.

And like some others said, if went to school for journalism and done it numerous years he most likely knows how to ask questions and get good responses.
 
