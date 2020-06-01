 Skip to content
(The Root)   Kate leaves black people alone when they're sitting in a park. Karen calls the cops because she can't fathom a black person living in her neighborhood. Don't be like Karen   (theroot.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh she in trouble now.

/Bucket head activate
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Has her head been in a hole for the last few months???
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, I missed the part where she was arrested for misuse of emergency resources, right? Fined? Told sternly to knock it off? Something?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Oh she in trouble now.

/Bucket head activate


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I saw this a couple of days ago.  She's apparently the young trophy wife* of some Upper East Side millionaire... who was with her when she started going into her little meltdown, but was smart enough to get the fark out of dodge before the filming started.

She'll suffer no consequences, since I doubt she's ever had or will have a job to get fired from.

*Evidently a third place trophy
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think copycats will emerge even if it is negative attention..some people thrive on it...any attention is good attention for them.

That said, you are going to get an innocent black person killed you biatch
 
Seacop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcos P: SpectroBoy: Oh she in trouble now.

/Bucket head activate

[Fark user image image 425x269]


fark he freaks me out.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cool, now do an outrage article for all the single fathers who have had the cops called on them for taking their children to a park.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Combustion: Has her head been in a hole for the last few months???


Her name is Svitlana Flom. She is...how you say....sexy American babe and not comrade from motherland.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: I saw this a couple of days ago.  She's apparently the young trophy wife* of some Upper East Side millionaire... who was with her when she started going into her little meltdown, but was smart enough to get the fark out of dodge before the filming started.

She'll suffer no consequences, since I doubt she's ever had or will have a job to get fired from.

*Evidently a third place trophy


Maybe he's readying up to chuck her back to Slovenia?
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: I saw this a couple of days ago.  She's apparently the young trophy wife* of some Upper East Side millionaire... who was with her when she started going into her little meltdown, but was smart enough to get the fark out of dodge before the filming started.

She'll suffer no consequences, since I doubt she's ever had or will have a job to get fired from.

*Evidently a third place trophy


Bordering on participation ribbon territory.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At this rate Trump is going to need to dip into the nation's Strategic Karen Reserve.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Cool, now do an outrage article for all the single fathers who have had the cops called on them for taking their children to a park.


Oh oh the courge of imaginary attacks on single fathers!  Us men are so oppressed.  I've taken my daughter to the park at least 4 times a week so far this spring and last year, I was almost arrested every single time.  It's like genocide on fathers because I 1was either shot and killed each time or they kneeled on my neck.

Totally the same thing and happens at the frequency of black people having the cops called for doing absolutely nothing but are somehow a threat and then the cops actually treating black people like a threat.
 
abbarach [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Could all these Karens please knock it the fark off?  I have a cousin named Karen, wonderful woman. She deserves better than to have her name become synonymous with racist trash.

Oh, and please stop endangering the lives of black people because your racist ass can't tolerate being around other people.  It SHOULD go without saying that it isn't farking right, but here we are...
 
guestguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Cool, now do an outrage article for all the single fathers who have had the cops called on them for taking their children to a park.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, I missed the part where she was arrested for misuse of emergency resources, right? Fined? Told sternly to knock it off? Something?


There are laws about false reporting and stuff like that.  Why aren't these laws being enforced?!?!  Oh, right.  White person doing the law breaking, so it's all good.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Oh she in trouble now.

/Bucket head activate


leave me out of this.......
 
kobrakai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Cool, now do an outrage article for all the single fathers who have had the cops called on them for taking their children to a park.


MRA-like typing detected.
 
Riche
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: I saw this a couple of days ago.  She's apparently the young trophy wife* of some Upper East Side millionaire... who was with her when she started going into her little meltdown, but was smart enough to get the fark out of dodge before the filming started.

She'll suffer no consequences, since I doubt she's ever had or will have a job to get fired from.

*Evidently a third place trophy


I googled. She owns a restaurant. This isn't going to be good for business.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The greatest takeaway I like from this revolution is that it's not just acceptable to behave as a racist, it's that you need to shut down the racist acts of others.
 
abbarach [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: I saw this a couple of days ago.  She's apparently the young trophy wife* of some Upper East Side millionaire... who was with her when she started going into her little meltdown, but was smart enough to get the fark out of dodge before the filming started.

She'll suffer no consequences, since I doubt she's ever had or will have a job to get fired from.

*Evidently a third place trophy


She apparently co-owns some ritzy sounding restaurant: https://pagesix.com/2020/​06/01/restaur​anteur-svitlana-flom-says-911-call-vid​eo-twisted-the-entire-thing/

It would be a real shame if people decided not to support some racist asshole and stopped going to Maison Vivienne, 136 Main St, Southampton, NY 11968.
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
New 911 operator training is necessary:

"Ma'am, is the black person that you're reporting filming you right now?"
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I really don't Karen. Do you?
 
abbarach [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Cool, now do an outrage article for all the single fathers who have had the cops called on them for taking their children to a park.


Your whataboutism is showing, comrade.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even Jussie Smollett thinks this story seems fishy.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lance Robdon: Combustion: Has her head been in a hole for the last few months???

Her name is Svitlana Flom. She is...how you say....sexy American babe and not comrade from motherland.


Her husband's name? Flim?
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RussianPotato: Cool, now do an outrage article for all the single fathers who have had the cops called on them for taking their children to a park.


That is some low-quality bait
 
