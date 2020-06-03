 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Italian medics defeat Covid-19, now set to face off against Darth Malak apparently according to the actual headline   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aren't they going to be surprised when Revan shows up again....
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
overthinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gawd I must be suffering from dyslexia today. I read that as Marth Dalek.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dailydot.comView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, Republic of Italy, and not the Galactic Republic, but sure.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I forgot that I was in a non-adblock browser and was greeted to this:


Fark user imageView Full Size



Even in Idiocracy (ow, my balls!) the ad to actual content ratio was better.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just as long as they don't crash the Ebon Hawk on that damned beach again...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.