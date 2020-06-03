 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   Perhaps the Westchester County DA should have come clean when they knew about massive police corruption last year rather than having it found out by the press, you know, right now   (gothamist.com) divider line
    Police brutality, Police, police officers, Murashea Bovell, Mount Vernon, troubled Westchester County city, Westchester District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Scarpino's office  
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To Serve and Protect
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This does, indeed, seems to be rather unfortunate timing for them.

Good. I hope their station gets burned.
 
OldJames
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The government rarely tells on itself
 
flart blooger
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
who's vernon?

and get off him.
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ski9600: To Serve and Protect Ourselves


FTFY.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Plus the massive bribes this office takes in each we... PRESS CONFERENCE OVER!!"
 
The Negro Community
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Look at the lengths this man had to go to to be heard, too.

I guess he's the mythical "good cop", but it looks to me like he's 1 in a department of dozens. People keep saying shiat like "99.9% of police are good" but it looks a lot more like 0.1% to me.
 
Xzano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: This does, indeed, seems to be rather unfortunate timing for them.

Good. I hope their station gets burned.


I would feel bad for smarting your post as we should never look for others to suffer. Yet there comes a time when it is necessary to reset some shiat and force people to be humans treating others w/ empathy. And not say soulless evil crap tarts bringing misery to others for their own personal pleasure.

This year is one of those times.
 
rcain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How were they supposed to know that meddling kids would get involved?

Damn millennials, ruining everything
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Negro Community: Look at the lengths this man had to go to to be heard, too.

I guess he's the mythical "good cop", but it looks to me like he's 1 in a department of dozens. People keep saying shiat like "99.9% of police are good" but it looks a lot more like 0.1% to me.


And this rainbow farting unicorn is shortly going to either be out of a job, or have a very unfortunate and untimely 'incident' that, at best, will leave him unable to work again...
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
CopLand?
 
Theeng
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Power without accountability is the surest path to corruption.  This will continue until it is changed.

/This is the reason the UCMJ exists for the military.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: The Negro Community: Look at the lengths this man had to go to to be heard, too.

I guess he's the mythical "good cop", but it looks to me like he's 1 in a department of dozens. People keep saying shiat like "99.9% of police are good" but it looks a lot more like 0.1% to me.

And this rainbow farting unicorn is shortly going to either be out of a job, or have a very unfortunate and untimely 'incident' that, at best, will leave him unable to work again...


he tried not to go full "serpico"

you never go full "serpico".
 
alitaki [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can we find that bad apple tree and chop it down already?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Power corrupts. From HOAs to Police to subjects in a controlled environment.
Sadly, not enough people will acknowledge this FACT. Thus there isn't enough support for massive oversight and other actions to continually keep power at bay. And a well armed militia is not enough to offset this reality.  In fact, guns give idiots a false sense of security. People in power, become corrupt. We need term limits and constant questioning of the choices people in any position of power makes.
Lastly we can't let our leaders act in secret. But, you 🐑 won't listen and keep licking at that boot and thinking the good can't possibly go bad.  It is not a matter of if they do; it's a matter of when they Will.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

flart blooger: GrogSmash: The Negro Community: Look at the lengths this man had to go to to be heard, too.

I guess he's the mythical "good cop", but it looks to me like he's 1 in a department of dozens. People keep saying shiat like "99.9% of police are good" but it looks a lot more like 0.1% to me.

And this rainbow farting unicorn is shortly going to either be out of a job, or have a very unfortunate and untimely 'incident' that, at best, will leave him unable to work again...

he tried not to go full "serpico"

you never go full "serpico".


There is no such thing as a bad cop. What happens is that the power of being a cop, erodes our morality.
And this happens to each person in power at different speeds and different severities.
ranging from speeding when it's not necessary all the way up to killing people unnecessarily.
And everything in between
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Negro Community: Look at the lengths this man had to go to to be heard, too.

I guess he's the mythical "good cop", but it looks to me like he's 1 in a department of dozens. People keep saying shiat like "99.9% of police are good" but it looks a lot more like 0.1% to me.


He's definitely doing a full fledged Serpico thing here, which is mighty rare, unfortunately.  Until it becomes a lot less rare, a lot of people will continue to think good cops are equally rare.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i'm sure this never happens in any other precincts/towns/cities/states/atfs/fbi​s/cias.


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4136056/​
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The one good apple.

Maybe departments should stop hiring white males for a few years.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A whole lot of isolated incidents going on....
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Serpico isnt known for nothing... Serpico was one of the only good cops who had the guts to stand up to the bad cops.

He's famous because he's one of the few. If there were really so many good cops, Serpico name wouldnt be known.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: A whole lot of isolated incidents going on....


It's not isolated it is the effect of power this is what being empowered does to you the only reason it looks isolated is because it's happening at different rates within each person individually.
So yeah there's no conspiracy but there is a systematic Rotting of the system
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: flart blooger: GrogSmash: The Negro Community: Look at the lengths this man had to go to to be heard, too.

I guess he's the mythical "good cop", but it looks to me like he's 1 in a department of dozens. People keep saying shiat like "99.9% of police are good" but it looks a lot more like 0.1% to me.

And this rainbow farting unicorn is shortly going to either be out of a job, or have a very unfortunate and untimely 'incident' that, at best, will leave him unable to work again...

he tried not to go full "serpico"

you never go full "serpico".

There is no such thing as a bad cop. What happens is that the power of being a cop, erodes our morality.
And this happens to each person in power at different speeds and different severities.
ranging from speeding when it's not necessary all the way up to killing people unnecessarily.
And everything in between


Oh no, there are truly bad cops, once was involved in defending a St Louis cop who went full "Bad Lieutenant" on a weekend bender in Chicago.   Had the cops who pulled him over for DUi not let him off the hook because...you know..cop, or the one who busted him buying coke, and then ate the arrest report, or the one at the first nightclub who didn't run him in for the fight he started...all  for the same reason,not done what they did, our cop wouldn't have been facing first degree murder charges over the guy his coked up, drunken ass gunned down because the guy stepped on his shoes
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Magorn: waxbeans: flart blooger: GrogSmash: The Negro Community: Look at the lengths this man had to go to to be heard, too.

I guess he's the mythical "good cop", but it looks to me like he's 1 in a department of dozens. People keep saying shiat like "99.9% of police are good" but it looks a lot more like 0.1% to me.

And this rainbow farting unicorn is shortly going to either be out of a job, or have a very unfortunate and untimely 'incident' that, at best, will leave him unable to work again...

he tried not to go full "serpico"

you never go full "serpico".

There is no such thing as a bad cop. What happens is that the power of being a cop, erodes our morality.
And this happens to each person in power at different speeds and different severities.
ranging from speeding when it's not necessary all the way up to killing people unnecessarily.
And everything in between

Oh no, there are truly bad cops, once was involved in defending a St Louis cop who went full "Bad Lieutenant" on a weekend bender in Chicago.   Had the cops who pulled him over for DUi not let him off the hook because...you know..cop, or the one who busted him buying coke, and then ate the arrest report, or the one at the first nightclub who didn't run him in for the fight he started...all  for the same reason,not done what they did, our cop wouldn't have been facing first degree murder charges over the guy his coked up, drunken ass gunned down because the guy stepped on his shoes


Mind unpacking that a bit?  It seems like you started a little early in the afternoon...
 
