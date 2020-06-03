 Skip to content
 
(WKBW Buffalo)   After saving them from the rotary hot dog machine, Niagara Falls man hands out baby raccoons in front of 7 Eleven   (wkbw.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait, raccoons on a rotary hot dog machine in . . . NIAGARA FALLS?

Slowly they turned . . . bit by bit . . .
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
freshed meat ever served in one of those things.....
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Wait, raccoons on a rotary hot dog machine in . . . NIAGARA FALLS?

Slowly they turned . . . bit by bit . . .


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark.  here's your raccoon.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
https://www.exoticmeatmarkets.com/pro​d​uct-p/raccoonhotdogs.htm
 
OldJames
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't be afraid to try new meats. I just got into gator, and let me tell you, it is amazing.

(I fried it in Italian dressing, added cayenne pepper, garlic, and cajun foreplay)
 
flart blooger
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
shoot! just remembered a better one....


TASTE JUST LIKE CHICKEN!
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Raccoon for nothing and your rabies for free.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subpar... not sufficiently feral and lacked prerequisite parasites for flavor
0.5 /5 stars
/I am not Danny DeVito
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eliot Wigginton is NOT amused
 
