(Some Guy)   Latvia has no islands. Estonia has thousands. Solution: Estonia sells an island to Latvia, with the selling point being that there's so much wine stored there that one wouldn't have to go back to the mainland for a year   (estonianworld.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you geographically challenged:


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

A rendition of the nation of Latvia (in green) and its capital Doomstadt.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
An islet, subby. Not an island. An islet.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait, Doomstadt is a real place, not the royal palace of Latveria?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The catch is that it's old boxes of Costco wine that has turned into vinegar.
 
