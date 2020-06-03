 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Trump to ban Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the US starting on June 16   (reuters.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So his Gyna travel ban wasn't a Gyna travel ban?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: So his Gyna travel ban wasn't a Gyna travel ban?


Came here to ask the same question. Trump tries to claim that he did enough with his "travel ban" (full of holes) which proves that coronavirus never came to the US and nothing further needed to be done. Was even the one ineffective thing that he tried a lie?

Oh and whenever the travel ban comes up I feel compelled to mention that the US was late taking action.
Nearly 40 countries imposed travel restrictions on travel from China by the time the United States's restrictions were in place.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politi​c​s/2020/04/07/trumps-claim-that-he-impo​sed-first-china-ban/
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is he really trying to piss China off enough that they start a war with us?  I mean, we have the pandemic, widespread protesting, a hurricane heading for New Orleans later this week possibly... sure why not throw in a war with China!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OldRod: Is he really trying to piss China off enough that they start a war with us?  I mean, we have the pandemic, widespread protesting, a hurricane heading for New Orleans later this week possibly... sure why not throw in a war with China!


War presidents dont lose election duh
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Of course.  You don't want people coming here from China and catching the American Virus.  You'd create an international incident.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought this was the one thing he already did for us in response to the coronavirus. Unless that's not what actually happened and his motives were much more assholish and less thought out than he would like us to believe...

My pearls and fainting couch, stat.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess that saves them the trouble.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OldRod: Is he really trying to piss China off enough that they start a war with us?  I mean, we have the pandemic, widespread protesting, a hurricane heading for New Orleans later this week possibly... sure why not throw in a war with China!


My money was on a CME or a terrorist attack causing a long-term continent wide power outage.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So his Gyna travel ban wasn't a Gyna travel ban?


Some of my favorite memories from junior high school were the days when Gyna wore her black mini skirt.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The horse escaped. Let's close the barn door!
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Of course.  You don't want people coming here from China and catching the American Virus.  You'd create an international incident.


I like referring to it as the Trump Virus under the logic that it was made in China and imported to the USA even though nobody wanted or needed it.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"gosh that's funny, right around the middle of june, the visiting delegations quit pissing all over the toilet seat.  weird."
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Great. Now our Chinese landlords can be even more neglectful and absent. The money will still get to them and they have a great excuse to never check on the properties and let them rot. Winning!

/ What a dumbass.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Oh and whenever the travel ban comes up I feel compelled to mention that the US was late taking action


Bad: 40,000 people flew direct from China after the "ban"

Really bad: 400,000 flew over after the virus was known and before the ban

Fox News
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Vancouver, BC airport, West Jet and Air Canada say thanks, keep up the good work.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lovely. My Air China PhoenixMiles membership is going to love that.

Fark off Trump.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: Some of my favorite memories from junior high school were the days when Gyna wore her black mini skirt.


When you're famous, you can grab them by the 'gina. You can do anything.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OldRod: Is he really trying to piss China off enough that they start a war with us?  I mean, we have the pandemic, widespread protesting, a hurricane heading for New Orleans later this week possibly... sure why not throw in a war with China!


Your mistake is thinking he cares about any of that shiat whatsoever
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Trump hasn't yet started a war with a global superpower, and knows that time is running out.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So the Chinese will fly to Vancouver and then transfer to some other airline.

And Xi will say, OK, then no U.S. based airlines can fly to China.

Sounds like a win for British Airways, Qantas, Lufthansa, Air Canada etc. to me!
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lolmao500: OldRod: Is he really trying to piss China off enough that they start a war with us?  I mean, we have the pandemic, widespread protesting, a hurricane heading for New Orleans later this week possibly... sure why not throw in a war with China!

War presidents dont lose election duh


China isn't going to attack the US, in the traditional sense. they usually take a long view of things, Trump is a blip in history to them.
 
ShonenBat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Honestly, its a favor to all of us. You don't want to fly Chinese airlines.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
good idea
 
wxboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If I were running a Chinese airline, I'm not sure I'd want to be sending planes here anyway, given the state of things.  Those planes might get looted and burned.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's tit for tat.  China isn't allowing US airlines to fly in, so why should we allow theirs to come here?
 
flart blooger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OldRod: Is he really trying to piss China off enough that they start a war with us?  I mean, we have the pandemic, widespread protesting, a hurricane heading for New Orleans later this week possibly... sure why not throw in a war with China!


jah read article?
 
flart blooger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
can you put the chinese aircraft back in the box and get your money back from walmart when it crashes?
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pope Larry II: lolmao500: OldRod: Is he really trying to piss China off enough that they start a war with us?  I mean, we have the pandemic, widespread protesting, a hurricane heading for New Orleans later this week possibly... sure why not throw in a war with China!

War presidents dont lose election duh

China isn't going to attack the US, in the traditional sense. they usually take a long view of things, Trump is a blip in history to them.


A USA citizen is asked what time is it. They look at their watch.
A Chinese citizen is asked what time it is and they look at a calendar.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Actual footage of Drumpf contemplating banning travel on any country with brown people:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OldRod: Is he really trying to piss China off enough that they start a war with us?  I mean, we have the pandemic, widespread protesting, a hurricane heading for New Orleans later this week possibly... sure why not throw in a war with China!


So let me get this straight...

China bans our flights, and you want us to do what? Say "thank you"?

Did you not read the article, or are you just a pants wetter?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Great. The tea I ordered back in March was sent using a shipping method that relies on passenger flights from China. It's been "in transit" for 2 months, so far. Oh well... Pu-ehr tea is supposed to be better when it's aged.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: So the Chinese will fly to Vancouver and then transfer to some other airline.

And Xi will say, OK, then no U.S. based airlines can fly to China.

Sounds like a win for British Airways, Qantas, Lufthansa, Air Canada etc. to me!


He already said that.

That's why Chinese flights have been banned.

It's amazing...people can read enough to complain about Trump, but not well enough to comprehend the article. FFS.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This must be the Double Secret Probation ban.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Great. The tea I ordered back in March was sent using a shipping method that relies on passenger flights from China. It's been "in transit" for 2 months, so far. Oh well... Pu-ehr tea is supposed to be better when it's aged.


would've been faster to just buy some rat poison at your local supermarket.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ShonenBat: Honestly, its a favor to all of us. You don't want to fly Chinese airlines.


Why? I'm treated far better on Air China than any domestic airline. Plus, at least you get decent leg room for a 14h flight.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zulthar [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gar1013: OldRod: Is he really trying to piss China off enough that they start a war with us?  I mean, we have the pandemic, widespread protesting, a hurricane heading for New Orleans later this week possibly... sure why not throw in a war with China!

So let me get this straight...

China bans our flights, and you want us to do what? Say "thank you"?

Did you not read the article, or are you just a pants wetter?


This should of been done when China banned US airlines

\And now I agree with Delta Airlines about something... sheesh... Never thought THAT would happen.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
sure you don't want to paint that barn door before you close it?

And maybe let the paint dry, until, say ... November?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Great! There goes the good service and food of Cathay Air. I hope he doesn't ban the Autogyro to Siam.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, look. Trump's favourite canned beverage:  Choke!
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OldRod: Is he really trying to piss China off enough that they start a war with us?  I mean, we have the pandemic, widespread protesting, a hurricane heading for New Orleans later this week possibly... sure why not throw in a war with China!


Getting closer and closer to the election, and nothing he's tried works.  War with China is definitely on the menu.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is the travel essential?  If US citizens in the US are not supposed to be traveling around, because of the virus, why are we letting ANY foreign nationals into the country, unless they are essential?  We should be sending the military to every port and border crossing and telling people to "go home, there is a world wide epidemic".

Why is China allowing foreign travel?  There is a world wide epidemic.  They are supposed to be the leaders of everything that is right when it comes to corona response.  Lock down your citizens, China.  Weld them into their homes.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: I thought this was the one thing he already did for us in response to the coronavirus. Unless that's not what actually happened and his motives were much more assholish and less thought out than he would like us to believe...

My pearls and fainting couch, stat.


Chocolate rations are up.
 
