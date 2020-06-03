 Skip to content
(Health.com)   So, just what SHOULD you do if shot with a rubber bullet?
    rubber bullets  
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure it's rolled all the way down, grasp the rim, and try to avoid spillage?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Despite being "less lethal," rubber bullets are still extremely dangerous. Officers are trained to fire downward, avoid the face, and aim at extremities (i.e. arms and legs).

So naturally the ones using them fire upward and aim for the eyes.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just don't be glue.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Go to the hospital.  Those things can kill and definitely maim.

Link goes to picture from recent protest.  A little bit gory, so I am linking to it instead of posting it.

A bit gory
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Go to the hospital.  Those things can kill and definitely maim.

Link goes to picture from recent protest.  A little bit gory, so I am linking to it instead of posting it.

A bit gory


A reporter in New York (I think?) lost an eye to one over this past weekend
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Besides being permanently blinded or brain-damaged from "accidentally aimed" rubber bullets?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Snark aside, treat it like you got shot with a real bullet. Apart from mechanical and neurological injury, they probably can significantly disrupt blood flow to or from an area, starving it of oxygen and/or allowing clots to form and potentially dislodge. The latter would be especially true for deep tissue injuries from cops trying to do the right thing by aiming for the legs, which have poor blood return in the first place (hence DVT issues). Anyone on anticoagulants is basically dead.

/So much like many other "non lethal" options, labeling them non-lethal is outright fraud.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
From wiki:  The intended use is to fire at the ground so that the round bounces up and hits the target on the legs, causing pain but not injury

My cousin used to have one.  (IRA sympathizer)
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shoot a real one back.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
run
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
stop looting
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Document it, for the lawsuit.
 
nyclon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They should be banned!
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Knowing myself, probably have a panic attack and go into fight-or-flight mode. I build stuff, it's best all around that I don't get into fights.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

koder: Snark aside, treat it like you got shot with a real bullet. Apart from mechanical and neurological injury, they probably can significantly disrupt blood flow to or from an area, starving it of oxygen and/or allowing clots to form and potentially dislodge. The latter would be especially true for deep tissue injuries from cops trying to do the right thing by aiming for the legs, which have poor blood return in the first place (hence DVT issues). Anyone on anticoagulants is basically dead.

/So much like many other "non lethal" options, labeling them non-lethal is outright fraud.


Maybe that's why they are actually called "less than lethal"?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: stop looting


Unless you're a white trashionalist jihadi, then just murder a few black people and the cops will take you to Burger King.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
depends on if it has a hole in it or not.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hit Kim up for medical bills ?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Go get checked out at the ER while you get a friend to try and find witnesses and camera footage to help you with your lawsuit.
/DNRTFA.
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Shoot back.  Remember, the target is wearing body armor, so you need to aim for its head.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: From wiki:  The intended use is to fire at the ground so that the round bounces up and hits the target on the legs, causing pain but not injury

My cousin used to have one.  (IRA sympathizer)


Re shoot at the ground.
As I understand, it depends on the make/model.
Having played baseball, any grounder can take a bad bounce.  Unless they have those kids sweeping the protest area between innings, I think I'd rather get shot directly.

//next protest, I'm wearing eye protection
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Put them in your ears to stave off hearing loss?

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stop calling them "less lethal".

"Less lethal" means lethal. They may be "lethal less often", but there aren't degrees of lethality in the sense of how dead you get killed.
 
