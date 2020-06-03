 Skip to content
(Sky Sports)   Snooker LUCA Brecel is through to the next round of the...look, I'll be honest here. I just wanted to add to the anagram trifecta in the queue   (skysports.com) divider line
11
•       •       •

sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He lives on the second floor?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you snooker loopy?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, that's a bad miss.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Oh, that's a bad miss.


Foul and a miss.  Four to whoever subby's playing against.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not sure what subby's driving at with the headline in general and the wider notion of an "anagram trifecta".

/Something to do with Gene Masseth, perhaps?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've never appreciated having a pool table at home more than during these quarantine months. A snooker table though, that's just waaaay too damn big.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I get so few chances to post this.

Matchroom Mob With Chas And Dave - Snooker Loopy
Youtube BliAPzEsao0
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

berylman: I've never appreciated having a pool table at home more than during these quarantine months. A snooker table though, that's just waaaay too damn big.


theweinblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: berylman: I've never appreciated having a pool table at home more than during these quarantine months. A snooker table though, that's just waaaay too damn big.

[theweinblog.files.wordpress.com image 259x195]


I'm building a 9 by 4.5 foot snooker table right now.  It'll be a while before it's done, but I think it'll be worth it.  There's no way I could get one of those 12 by 6 foot monster tables in the living room (well I could, but there would be about an 18-inch gap between the table and the wall).

I'm hoping it's ready for the second wave of the quarantine...or at the very least I'll have all the parts ready to go.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Not sure what subby's driving at with the headline in general and the wider notion of an "anagram trifecta".

/Something to do with Gene Masseth, perhaps?


I like smart women who are into anagrams and like subtext.
 
