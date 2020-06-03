 Skip to content
(Fark and Schnitt)   Brooke Binkowski from TruthorFiction.com is back to help us make sense of rumors of outside actors interfering in the nationwide protests. Who are they and what are they trying to do? Brooke has the answer and it's both fascinating and nuanced as hell   (podcasts.apple.com) divider line
Usernate
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh look, facts. How quaint.
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Outside actors interfering with your protest?  Learn how to stop them with this one neat trick!"
 
gretzkyscores [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nuanced?

Well, in that case, you just lost about 95% of Fark. We can only seem to handle bumper-sticker-sized slogans and explanations around here.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
EMERGENCY ALERT EXTREME!

Mrs. Appleton's cat did not come home for supper.

Some deadbeat Dad has not returned his daughter to his ex in Papua-New Guinea. Be extra-vigilant as Papuan-New Guineas might look like a Canadian Inuit.
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

You forgot twitter screenshots.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The rioters and looters do not GAF about the protest.
The rioters want to riot and do not believe in peaceful protest in the first place.
The looters are just out to get theirs.  Other than Target their looting has been pretty indiscriminate.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hey, Shiat Happens.
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is there a tb;dl version of this?
 
treesloth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is Brooke a national treasure?  Discuss.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The burning of police cars and stations seem pretty targeted.
 
point09
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

This usually works for me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

That's also not looting thought.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Isn't Target only a half step up from a dollar store anyway?
 
KingPorter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/keithellison/stat​u​s/1266127105621983238

Like this @-hole?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

That is not looting
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Target supposedly has a Forensic crime lab in Minnesota that they let police use for free.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

So, like a $1.50 store?
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Whos doing it? I believe there are three basic groups: folks who are pissed off that police still kill black folks and get away with it, people who only want to cause trouble, and finally folks who want a race-war.

There isnt one over-arching group responsible for this chaos.
 
