(The Cut)   Old and busted: working your way through college as a stripper. New and hot: working your way through college writing dinosaur erotica. (NSFW if your boss isn't into dinoporn)   (thecut.com) divider line
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Rule 34 wasn't real. Obviously I was wrong.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I make my own dino porn. That's how bad ass I am. (Censored so it should be SFW)
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Here at the gameshowhost household, that's smells like a career.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i really like your "little foot".....
 
msinquefield
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, Dinorotica is a thing...

media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Isn't Dinoporn Chokrungvaranont the Prime Minister of Thailand or something?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*reads Fark headline*
*raises eyebrow*
Nah, it really can't be that crazy.  No wa....
*opens link*
What the actual Fuuuuu...
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
BumpInTheNight:

Fark user imageView Full Size


NOT THE MOMMA!
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The T-Rex masturbation scene is kind of awkward. Poor thing.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is it bestiality if the beast is extinct? or is necrobestiality?
 
guestguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: The T-Rex masturbation scene is kind of awkward. Poor thing.


Don't they have enough problems already?!

starecat.comView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let's take the average cave man at home, listening to his stereo.
Sometimes he'd get up, try to do his thing.
He'd begin to move, something like this,
"Dance...dance".

When he got tired of dancing alone, he'd look in the mirror,
"Gotta find a T-Rex, gotta find a T-Rex, gotta find a T-Rex, gotta find a T-Rex".
 
Shrapnel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jaytkay: [Fark user image 313x500]
[Fark user image 313x500]


Thank you. I couldn't believe there wasn't a single mention of Chuck Tingle in that article. I mean, wearing blinders can be kind of hot, I suppose, but that's just ignoring the obvious.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There is charizard porn out there. Occasionally I am shocked by something, but it is not often.

/the 'realism' based My Little Pony porn was just messed up
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Heh... wait 'til she discovers Second Life.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: [Fark user image 242x270]

I make my own dino porn. That's how bad ass I am. (Censored so it should be SFW)


Hmmm and I thought it was just a Japanese dinosaur.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Clever girl...
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Isn't Dinoporn Chokrungvaranont the Prime Minister of Thailand or something?


I think that's spelled Dinoporn Chokachickenlots.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Also - Paging Tziva!  Tziva de Fark to the Fark dinoporn thread!
 
