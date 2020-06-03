 Skip to content
(Fox 32 Chicago)   Protip: if you're going to wear a mask and burn a cop car, be sure you cover up your shiatty neck tattoos   (fox32chicago.com) divider line
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He looks better with the mask on.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faces of Derp
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be dramatized on a future episode of CSI: Mom's Basement.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  He doesn't look like one of the alt-right assholes all my favorite Farkers have insisted were doing the rioting.  Is long hair one of the new callsigns of one of those groups?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty epic photos though.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: Faces of Derp


Why is submitter pro. at burning copcars?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Huh.  He doesn't look like one of the alt-right assholes all my favorite Farkers have insisted were doing the rioting.  Is long hair one of the new callsigns of one of those groups?


Get a load of this guy posting from 1954.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Huh.  He doesn't look like one of the alt-right assholes all my favorite Farkers have insisted were doing the rioting.  Is long hair one of the new callsigns of one of those groups?


While I agree with your general point, belonging to Team Meth does not disqualify you for the alt-right.
 
mikaloyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought cop car burners were supposed to be heroes or something on FARK?
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: I thought cop car burners were supposed to be heroes or something on FARK?


imgflip.comView Full Size
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THANK GOD HE HAD HIS MASK ON!
 
meathome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woah! Meth has not been kind to Shaggy.

/Ruh-Roh!
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Huh.  He doesn't look like one of the alt-right assholes all my favorite Farkers have insisted were doing the rioting.  Is long hair one of the new callsigns of one of those groups?


It's funny, he also doesn't look like one of the dark skinned, inner-city youths who are doing all the burning and looting, according to a large swath of right wingers

unless white is the new black and I missed the memo?

/damn memos
 
mod3072
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked that someone with face and neck tattoos would display such poor judgement and impulse control.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neck tattoos and flat-brim caps - both so useful
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a book on Northern Ireland I read recently that referenced multiple Catholic families in/around Belfast teaching their children not to get tattoos - not because of the religious doctrine regarding ink, but simply because should their children become disgruntled enough to join the IRA (or assist them in any capacity), not having visible, easily identifiable markings would be an obvious asset in avoiding capture or assassination.

I'm going to take a wild guess that this guy was not born into a Republican-sympathizing family in the Falls Road area, and thus taught from an early age on the benefits of being discrete.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why? Only cops burn cop cars. Its one of their most effective uses during protests. The G20 meetings love showing a single burning cop car all day, every day, as they arrest protesters. Hell, police departments buy cop cars knowing they will set some on fire.
 
1979
‘’ 1 hour ago  
does the throat tattoo say "pigsty"?
good look.
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Killer Cars: discrete.


ahem, try discreet.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in part because he has the word "PRETTY" tattooed across his neck,

Ironic tattoos are never a good idea.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing we just cleared out the prisons because of COVID. We're going to need the space with all the new felons.
 
rednickel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he eating a bag of sour worms?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Why? Only cops burn cop cars. Its one of their most effective uses during protests. The G20 meetings love showing a single burning cop car all day, every day, as they arrest protesters. Hell, police departments buy cop cars knowing they will set some on fire.


I can confirm this.

It's true....
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To think, he was one turtleneck away from the perfect crime. How many times have we heard this story?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: Dork Gently: Huh.  He doesn't look like one of the alt-right assholes all my favorite Farkers have insisted were doing the rioting.  Is long hair one of the new callsigns of one of those groups?

It's funny, he also doesn't look like one of the dark skinned, inner-city youths who are doing all the burning and looting, according to a large swath of right wingers

unless white is the new black and I missed the memo?

/damn memos


Nah, for at least the past two days, it has been common knowledge that any white rioters and looters are lefties expressing guilt over their trust funds or acting out their anarchistic urges in somebody else's neighborhood.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Killer Cars: Killer Cars: discrete.

ahem, try discreet.


discrete

ontheworldmap.comView Full Size


dat greece:

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: swankywanky: Dork Gently: Huh.  He doesn't look like one of the alt-right assholes all my favorite Farkers have insisted were doing the rioting.  Is long hair one of the new callsigns of one of those groups?

It's funny, he also doesn't look like one of the dark skinned, inner-city youths who are doing all the burning and looting, according to a large swath of right wingers

unless white is the new black and I missed the memo?

/damn memos

Nah, for at least the past two days, it has been common knowledge that any white rioters and looters are lefties expressing guilt over their trust funds or acting out their anarchistic urges in somebody else's neighborhood.


ahhh, you're right - also known as "protest slumming"

See also:

media.distractify.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: [Fark user image 764x432]

He looks better with the mask on.


No, I have been assured by his neck tattoo that he is "pretty", so you have to be wrong...
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: To think, he was one turtleneck away from the perfect crime. How many times have we heard this story?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me that private property crimes will not get the same quick attention.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
remember, it's not just facial recognition databases your overlords have.

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2020/03​/​tattoo-recognition-score-card-how-inst​itutions-handled-unethical-biometric
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folks get mad when I say this but I still haven't seen any evidence I'm wrong: neck tattoos are for people who are bad at thinking about the future.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Chin tattoo says "Put Beard Here".
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think he just lived up to his potential.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: The Pope of Manwich Village: To think, he was one turtleneck away from the perfect crime. How many times have we heard this story?

[Fark user image 493x777]


I hear that con-artist daughter of an Enron exec only wears turtlenecks because of the crazy neck tattoos she got  during her early days in an LA street gang doing hits on rivals and with her trusty android "Mark 1" zuckerbot.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Folks get mad when I say this but I still haven't seen any evidence I'm wrong: neck tattoos are for people who are bad at thinking about the future.


oh yeah? this is the future!
i.styleoholic.comView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: [Fark user image 764x432]

He looks better with the mask on.


Ever since Scooby passed away, Shaggy has let himself go.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The charge is punishable by a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.

I think 10 years might be best for his own protection from stupid -- and he might learn something about hiding tattoos from the other cons.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He was probably trying to avoid ghosts, or negative waves.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jokes on all of you. He now gets 3 hots and a cot!
 
