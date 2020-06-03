 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WAFF Huntsville)   Under Alabama law, removing Confederate monuments can result in $25,000 fine against city, county doing so. Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance: "Hold my beer"   (waff.com) divider line
33
    More: Spiffy, Confederate States Army, Madison County, Florida, Local government, second time, Confederate States of America, Progressive Alliance, Madison, Governor Kay Ivey  
•       •       •

1291 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2020 at 1:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry about the participation trophies guys.
I'd rather they stay up though

media1.fdncms.comView Full Size

J.E.B. Stuart

i1.wp.comView Full Size

Robert E, Lee

Needs to be clear coated so the graffiti doesn't fade though
Then they can stay.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Sorry about the participation trophies guys.
I'd rather they stay up though

[media1.fdncms.com image 850x558]
J.E.B. Stuart

[i1.wp.com image 634x845]
Robert E, Lee

Needs to be clear coated so the graffiti doesn't fade though
Then they can stay.


Nah, because AL will just use federal taxpayer dollars to clean them.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if they replace the Confederate monuments with statues of Nick Saban?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The public display of Confederate statues or symbols is nothing less than Sedition against the United States and should be treated accordingly.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay the $25k and charge admission to an event where people get to help destroy it.  I'd pay $100 to swing the sledgehammer a few times.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: What if they replace the Confederate monuments with statues of Nick Saban?


When he made the commercial telling people to wear your mask or no football in the fall I honestly thought it may work. It did not.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wage0048: The public display of Confederate statues or symbols is nothing less than Sedition against the United States and should be treated accordingly.


They would remain. The Supreme Court has repeatedly stated that sedition (the act of advocating for the overthrow of the US Government) is protected speech under the 1st Amendment.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: cretinbob: Sorry about the participation trophies guys.
I'd rather they stay up though

[media1.fdncms.com image 850x558]
J.E.B. Stuart

[i1.wp.com image 634x845]
Robert E, Lee

Needs to be clear coated so the graffiti doesn't fade though
Then they can stay.

Nah, because AL will just use federal taxpayer dollars to clean them.


Alabama, where Jefferson Davis' birthday is a state holiday.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The only thing the memory of confederate soldiers deserves is to be shiat on.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Statues are for winners.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If there was only some way to change the law..
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
CNN - June 1, 2020 - Protesters tried to remove a Confederate monument in Birmingham. The mayor told them he would finish the job

'[Mayor] Woodfin said he recognized that the state attorney general's office could bring a civil suit against the city for taking down the monument, but that the costs would be worth it.'

"If there's a judgment rendered from the judge, then we should be held accountable," Woodfin said. "And I believe I am willing to accept that, because that is a lower cost than civil unrest in our city." '
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Apparently, in the mind of some Alabamians, the Commandment about not making graven images does not apply to statues of a losing side.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All the law says is they can't be removed? No problem, how about just a little reconfiguration? A blowtorch and a few hours work and we go from Robert E. Lee astride a horse to Robert E. Lee being violated by a horse.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: If there was only some way to change the law..


If only the Alabama legislature wasn't controlled by cheerleaders for slavery.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They should do what the Russians did with a lot of their communist statues. Buy up some land out of the way and park those statues there.
They have at least some value in historical context, but they shouldn't be out in a place of honor.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can anyone explain to me what is being sold to me in this ad??:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Sorry about the participation trophies guys.
I'd rather they stay up though

[media1.fdncms.com image 850x558]
J.E.B. Stuart

[i1.wp.com image 634x845]
Robert E, Lee

Needs to be clear coated so the graffiti doesn't fade though
Then they can stay.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If we're gonna have statues of defeated racist enemies on American soil, then I want a statue of Adolf Hitler, so I can go shiat on that one too.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Can anyone explain to me what is being sold to me in this ad??:
[Fark user image image 425x729]


Cutie socialist representative and tiny shorts for you to wear while she dominates you for being a venture capitalist during her Workers Revolution sexual role play.
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pay the fine with Confederate currency.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Can anyone explain to me what is being sold to me in this ad??:
[Fark user image 425x729]


It doesn't matter what is being sold if you are enticed into clicking on it.
 
gbcinques
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do as the Russians did. Create a :Graveyard of Fallen Monuments."
https://www.tripadvisor.ca/Attraction​_​Review-g298484-d627237-Reviews-Graveya​rd_of_Fallen_Monuments-Moscow_Central_​Russia.html

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I dunno. It'd be funnier to blow the thing's head off and leave it there.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The price to piss on Confederate history is basically a moderately nice sedan? Hell, I've got good credit. I can afford to make payments.

Shopping time.
 
ahasp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Vote for me for president and I will remove all military bases from states that allow Confederate statues on public property, fly the Confederate flag on any government property, or venerate Confederate leaders in any official way.  It's a national security issue.
 
VictoryCabal [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: What if they replace the Confederate monuments with statues of Nick Saban?


To be fair, Saban has commanded his men to victory over Northern squads more frequently than any Confederate general ever did.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe a couple of statues of Lane Kiffin could be hidden among the statues of Nick Saban, so that tourists would have something to look for.  Though, it's a bit like finding a bag of shiat at the end of a scavenger hunt.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I dunno. It'd be funnier to blow the thing's head off and leave it there.


And replace them ALL with the head of Samuel L Jackson.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Knock it down.
Send those treasonous bastards confederate money.
Tell them to spend it in Hell.
Send them there if they object.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: OkieDookie: What if they replace the Confederate monuments with statues of Nick Saban?

To be fair, Saban has commanded his men to victory over Northern squads more frequently than any Confederate general ever did.


Bama parks their asses in the south for their scheduling. The furthest north Saban's gone is Columbia, MO.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gbcinques: Do as the Russians did. Create a :Graveyard of Fallen Monuments."
https://www.tripadvisor.ca/Attraction_​Review-g298484-d627237-Reviews-Graveya​rd_of_Fallen_Monuments-Moscow_Central_​Russia.html

[Fark user image 850x478]


Love this review:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sounds painful. And random.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.