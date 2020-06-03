 Skip to content
(Rochester Democrat and Chronicle)   Shock jocks fail to read the room and try to tap dance around using the N-word... find out their tap shoes are still plenty loud   (democratandchronicle.com) divider line
42
•       •       •

Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not failing to read the room.  That's not even acknowledging there's anyone in the room.  Or that there's a room to be in.

Good riddance to racist trash.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those two should have been canned years ago for transphobia, various slanders of people around the Rochester area, and general assholishness.  Of course the knuckledraggers of Monroe County and beyond loved those two.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those who don't learn from the Greaseman are doomed to repeat his mistakes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrupyDrawrs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
damn....i was hoping it was Glenn Beck
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another iHeartRadio host Deanna King, who is on The Brother Wease Show

Whoa, that guy is still alive?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shock Jocks are still a thing?

Who knew...?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey now don't shame them for not being able to read - that's ableist

Clearly these two are severely handicapped acting all R-word-edly
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have never and would never spew such racist hate," she said. "I've told management I won't work at a company that employs people like this. I'm raising my children to love everyone and stand up for what is right. I will, too."


Uhhhhhh.....
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once you're past the Catskills all bets are off. Might as well be in Kentucky.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


N WORD!  Isn't that funny?  N-word n-word N-WORD!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: That's not failing to read the room.  That's not even acknowledging there's anyone in the room.  Or that there's a room to be in.

Good riddance to racist trash.


They're appealing to suburban Rochester, trust me they were reading the room.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Once you're past the Catskills all bets are off. Might as well be in Kentucky.


He's right you know.jpg
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grumpy cat good.jpg

Hopefully more racist PoS will be fired for being racist.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.findagrave.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Call the Guy: Hey now don't shame them for not being able to read - that's ableist

Clearly these two are severely handicapped acting all R-word-edly


The R-word is filtered now?

Let's see

Republican.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, no filterpwnage.
 
Nas is like [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Once you're past the Catskills all bets are off. Might as well be in Kentucky.


yup
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Nope, no filterpwnage.


Meekrob still fine?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: H31N0US: Once you're past the Catskills all bets are off. Might as well be in Kentucky.

He's right you know.jpg


Once you get outside of [LIBERAL CITY] all bets are off.

Annoying that it's pretty much like this everywhere.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Gleeman: H31N0US: Once you're past the Catskills all bets are off. Might as well be in Kentucky.

He's right you know.jpg

Once you get outside of [LIBERAL CITY] all bets are off.

Annoying that it's pretty much like this everywhere.


Truer words were never said.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nas is like [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so Karen and Todd had a radio show?

Sounds great....

News 93.9
traffic 1010
Music 97.1 / 105.1
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Shock jocks are still a thing?  Wonder how much terrestrial radio pays in Rochester... might make more on unemployment had they not been fired.
 
citizen jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They were hired very shortly after being fired from their previous station for flagrant transphobic comments. I'm sure there's a fox affiliate waiting for them to sign.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Shock jocks are still a thing?  Wonder how much terrestrial radio pays in Rochester... might make more on unemployment had they not been fired.


WDKX and WBER are great locally operated stations. WHAM 1180 is a shiatty clear channel Rush and Hannity station but it broadcasts to "33 states and Canada." The rest is typical Top 40/Pop country shiat.
 
citizen jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Another iHeartRadio host Deanna King, who is on The Brother Wease Show

Whoa, that guy is still alive?


The best voice in Rochester radio... Sounds like he gargled glass and rocks.
 
Nas is like [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Shock jocks are still a thing?  Wonder how much terrestrial radio pays in Rochester... might make more on unemployment had they not been fired.


Actually they make hella money, specially if they get syndicated.
Lots of gullible fools out there
Joe Rogan got offered 100mil for his brocast
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Psychopusher: That's not failing to read the room.  That's not even acknowledging there's anyone in the room.  Or that there's a room to be in.

Good riddance to racist trash.

They're appealing to suburban Rochester, trust me they were reading the room.


Ugh. I've been there.  Not in a long time, but ... yeah.  I get it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

citizen jesus: HotWingConspiracy: Another iHeartRadio host Deanna King, who is on The Brother Wease Show

Whoa, that guy is still alive?

The best voice in Rochester radio... Sounds like he gargled glass and rocks.


Yeah I had head him years ago because he was friends with O&A and I just assumed he was dying.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DrupyDrawrs: damn....i was hoping it was Glenn Beck


Unfortunately not.  He's institutionalized.  Just not in the way he should be.
 
baorao
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Those two should have been canned years ago for transphobia, various slanders of people around the Rochester area, and general assholishness.  Of course the knuckledraggers of Monroe County and beyond loved those two.


they were. and then this station hired them anyways.
 
Iowan73 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whidbey: [gannett-cdn.com image 407x271]

N WORD!  Isn't that funny?  N-word n-word N-WORD!


Yeah, just saying "n-word" instead of the actual word is not a loophole in the context in which they were using it.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: RepoManTSM: Psychopusher: That's not failing to read the room.  That's not even acknowledging there's anyone in the room.  Or that there's a room to be in.

Good riddance to racist trash.

They're appealing to suburban Rochester, trust me they were reading the room.

Ugh. I've been there.  Not in a long time, but ... yeah.  I get it.


I moved up here (Pittsford area) a couple of years ago after 20 years in NYC. It's disturbing.

FTFA:  Ray did not actually use the n-word.

Well, yeah, they did. "N-word" is just a workaround. It's the intent that matters.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Iowan73: whidbey: [gannett-cdn.com image 407x271]

N WORD!  Isn't that funny?  N-word n-word N-WORD!

Yeah, just saying "n-word" instead of the actual word is not a loophole in the context in which they were using it.


A loophole, huh?  Like a hangin' rope?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Call the Guy: Hey now don't shame them for not being able to read - that's ableist

Clearly these two are severely handicapped acting all R-word-edly

The R-word is filtered now?

Let's see

Republican.


The mods have made the R-word a point of emphasis for a couple of years.  Fortunately, Fark developed it's own, more PC term a decade ago.

"Palin-American"
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whidbey: Gleeman: H31N0US: Once you're past the Catskills all bets are off. Might as well be in Kentucky.

He's right you know.jpg

Once you get outside of [LIBERAL CITY] all bets are off.

Annoying that it's pretty much like this everywhere.


It's a factor of education and critical thinking skills. Things like bigotry rely on a lack of critical thinking, and a lack of exposure.

For people with no imagination, and no curiosity, if they're not exposed to new ideas and information, they grow up to be little better than automata and will only accept new information that fits a pre-concieved belief structure, because they certainly aren't going to seek it out, particularly when ignorance is treated as a virtue by half the country.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Iowan73: whidbey: [gannett-cdn.com image 407x271]

N WORD!  Isn't that funny?  N-word n-word N-WORD!

Yeah, just saying "n-word" instead of the actual word is not a loophole in the context in which they were using it.


Also, "n-word-ly" has nothing to do with black people. But how am I not surprised they're ignorant too?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Natalie Portmanteau:

Wait, were they saying -ly or -dly?
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Someone actually listened through the commercials on a IHeart channel long enough to hear some airplay!?  Those turds own 3/4 of the starions around here and converted them to playing two crappy "classic" rock or pop somgs followed by ten minutes of ads.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Those who don't learn from the Greaseman are doomed to repeat his mistakes.

[Fark user image 155x200]


He looks like a dollar store John Ritter.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Iowan73: whidbey: [gannett-cdn.com image 407x271]

N WORD!  Isn't that funny?  N-word n-word N-WORD!

Yeah, just saying "n-word" instead of the actual word is not a loophole in the context in which they were using it.

Also, "n-word-ly" has nothing to do with black people. But how am I not surprised they're ignorant too?


And considering "clever" high school kids tried to use the word in double phrases b/c they think it's so damn funny meant that even the correct usage sounds pretty bad. You can still make your point w/ other words. It's not like santorum, where there really isn't a good replacement word.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Psychopusher: Madman drummers bummers: Those who don't learn from the Greaseman are doomed to repeat his mistakes.

[Fark user image 155x200]

He looks like a dollar store John Ritter.


He had a face for radio.
 
