 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Company supported by Google, Twitter and Facebook sues Trump over executive order on social media clampdown. You can read about it all over the net   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
9
    More: News, President of the United States, Trump's order, use of our platforms, Trump administration, Social media, third-party partners of cookies, Privacy Policy, government officials  
•       •       •

553 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2020 at 4:44 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All over the net, but not on the Washington Post because I see a big black box over the article complaining that I haven't agreed to their data collection policies.

The executive order doesn't do anything. It directs agencies to think about doing something. Plaintiff will lose for lack of standing.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bu- bnu- but I've been told over and over, you can't sue the president.
 
6nome
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't know if you can sue a sitting Precedent but it's a no-no if he's walking to church. Murica.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
company supported by google twitter facebook uses old trick to make stocks go higher..
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What?  Are toothless, pointless, executive orders illegal or something?
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You can read about it all over the net

Well then it must be true.
/w/pop-ups
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 500x375]


Leopards suck at hide and seek.
Because...they are always spotted.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA:
"In response, Twitter took the unprecedented step of limiting the public's ability to view and share Trump's tweet, which the company said had glorified violence"
So they took it down? Or did they make it available only to his supporters because that's really wishy-washy.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.