(Daily Gazette (Schenectady))   For those keeping track at home, it appears we've now arrived at envelopes on the 2020 shortage list   (dailygazette.com) divider line
28
    More: Interesting, High school, Mail, Elections, Capital Region school districts, school election ballots, School district, Superintendent, Envelope  
•       •       •

673 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2020 at 10:02 PM (1 hour ago)



Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And farking bird seed.  Why the hell is everyone buying up birdseed?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mentat: And farking bird seed.  Why the hell is everyone buying up birdseed?


Streaming tweets through Windows, duh.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. Envelopes? Did we skip oven mitts or did I just miss it?
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait my mail in ballot
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's never an arsehole shortage. There's an infinite amount of them.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay! I have plenty of those!
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mentat: And farking bird seed.  Why the hell is everyone buying up birdseed?


Chicken shortage.  Going to have to make a pile of robins to equal a roaster though
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it really a shortage, or just someone failing to plan?

Proper planning prevents poor performance.  Penis.
 
sparkeyjames
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Envelopes to mail out the eviction notices once the moratoriums on them are lifted (only in certain states and probably not in yours)
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"distircts make direct ballot drop off an option" 

Well that's good.  I hate it when distircts don't have a drop off option.

/Regional pride, I'm going to have to send them a correction on that one.  At least for once we got a Capital Region article that didn't involve nurses giving 90 year old men lap dances.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As long as we don't get to "last will and testaments"....
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mentat: And farking bird seed.  Why the hell is everyone buying up birdseed?


To grow their own birds, duh. There's a meat shortage out there.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Got mine while u guys were trying to find fancy coffees which I had horded while u guys were looking for toilet paper which I had already horded while..........
/ it's nice being ahead of the curve
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: Mentat: And farking bird seed.  Why the hell is everyone buying up birdseed?

To grow their own birds, duh. There's a meat shortage out there.


I must be doing it wrong, because the only thing I'm feeding is squirrels.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

zang: Wait my mail in ballot


Do you punctuate? Ever?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
On one hand I have plenty of regular sized security envelopes.  On the other hand I held one up to the light accidentally the other day and could read the check's routing and account numbers clearly right through it.  I might as well put a stamp on a check and mail it without an envelope.

/ I'll have to fold some paper over the checks in the future to prevent that sort of thing.  Or maybe some strategically placed post-it notes.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gar1013: Is it really a shortage, or just someone failing to plan?



FTFA: "Gov. Andrew Cuomo postponed school budget elections to June 9 and required they be conducted by mail-in ballot only. "

Issuing the decree from on high without bothering to check the state office supply cabinet. So, yeah, failure to plan.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Envelopes? Check! Cool my bingo card's row is almost full! I hope plastic unicorns are next, I need a new pair of shoes.
 
zang
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: zang: Wait my mail in ballot

Do you punctuate? Ever?


no fark you and i dont capitalize ever
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zang: Grumpy Cat: zang: Wait my mail in ballot

Do you punctuate? Ever?

no fark you and i dont capitalize ever


Yikes. That's a little harsh. But, whatever.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mentat: And farking bird seed.  Why the hell is everyone buying up birdseed?


Everyone is a birder all the sudden.  Trapped in their backyards with nothing else to do.

Glad I buy mine in bulk.
 
zang
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zang: Grumpy Cat: zang: Wait my mail in ballot

Do you punctuate? Ever?

no fark you and i dont capitalize ever


and you can literally go fark you're self its a fact
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They finally found a way to stop mail in ballots.
 
sparkeyjames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

i ignore u: On one hand I have plenty of regular sized security envelopes.  On the other hand I held one up to the light accidentally the other day and could read the check's routing and account numbers clearly right through it.  I might as well put a stamp on a check and mail it without an envelope.

/ I'll have to fold some paper over the checks in the future to prevent that sort of thing.  Or maybe some strategically placed post-it notes.


I work in the printing business. There are crap envelopes everywhere. The more complex the pattern and the darker the ink used to print them the better the security is. Blue and Black are the most prevalent colors used for inside print of a security envelope. Black is preferable if you can find them.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I had to find my stamps today so I could mail in my request for an absentee ballot.  I'm still working on two rolls of 42 cent stamps my grandpa had when he died almost a decade ago.  I put two stamps on everything I mail because it's not worth going to the post office to buy filler stamps.   At the rate I'm using them, I'd have some left for my grandkids to inherit if I had grandkids.
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you really feel the need to lick something ...
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thesubliminalman: If you really feel the need to lick something ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I still can't get a reliable source of Kirkland paper towels, the best paper towel to use to clean the wife.

/Or Kirkland disinfectant wipes
 
