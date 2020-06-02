 Skip to content
(Boston Herald)   Square grouper usually found in the ocean off Florida confuses everyone by turning up in small Massachusetts pond   (bostonherald.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is a Rectangular Grouper, Smitty.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Man, Why doesn't this happened to mes?
Jesus Christ.

/ It's been 20 years.
// 😠
///🤣
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: That is a Rectangular Grouper, Smitty.


More of a Parallelogrouper if you ask me.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean, if you meet people from in and around Billerica you'll run into the human embodiment of cocaine.  Those bags needed about 2 more days to grow in the water and they would have sprouted into a guy named Walshie and his '04 Mustang.  The crotch rocket cocaine must have already bloomed.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As someone who group up in West Palm Beach, a square grouper is filled with a green leafy substance. Square things filled with white powder do not exist and are not spoken of if they did--because the penalties for possession of said item are harsh the authorities and harsher from the non-authorities.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
♫ Got pulled by a deep sea state trooper,
Told me that I didn't have the right to bite,
I said, "Your wife looks just like a fat blue grouper."
Sittin' in my aqua-blue jail cell, didn't have my bail,
I had to break out with the rhyme ♫

/ask your parents
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dammit Fitzy!
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Strange fish, lying in ponds is probably a better basis for a system of government than we currently have.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Someone is going to have a crappie day.
 
