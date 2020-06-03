 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gothamist)   Whistleblower repeatedly reported police framing and beating suspects in 2014 and this week, released recordings of them admitting to it for strange reason   (champ.gothamist.com) divider line
3
    More: Obvious, Police brutality, Police, police officers, Murashea Bovell, Mount Vernon, troubled Westchester County city, Westchester District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Scarpino's office  
•       •       •

117 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2020 at 8:02 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To be honest, probably because if he'd publicly released them any OTHER week, when all eyes are on the police and their (mis)conduct, Officer Bovell wouldn't still be alive to talk about them.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
People like Murashea Bovell are the exception that proves the rule: a bad apple spoils the whole bunch. Our cops are all bad apples now, with the very rare honest one willing to actually enforce the law when it most counts.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

weilawei: willing to actually enforce the law


Unfortunately, that also takes a non-corrupt DA and judge to happen.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.