(Twitter)   Caption this image of a dystopian future ... that is happening now   (pbs.twimg.com)
47
1178 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2020 at 12:00 PM (1 hour ago)



‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Move along, citizens.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Are we the baddies?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Original: Original:
[Link][pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]


"Oath? Not ringing a bell. Move along."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hail Hydra
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
First Amendment? Hah!
Second and nothing else.
No, for us, not for you.
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"The US military auditions for the new flash mob version of 'A Chorus Line.'"
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Revolution? Vacation?

....somebody fart?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Socialized proctology exam....  BEGIN!"
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"You have 20 seconds to comply"
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"One of us is wearing a thong. Can you guess who?"
 
EbonyCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Their armor is weak at the neck and under the arms
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Nolite te bastardes carborundorum
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Aren't you a little short for a storm trooper?

/if you know what I mean
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Pick up that can!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"... We're up all night 'til the sun
We're up all night to get some
We're up all night for good fun
We're up all night to get lucky ... "
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's astounding
Time is fleeting
Madness takes its toll
But listen closely..
(Not for very much longer)
I've got to keep control
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK everyone, now on three. A-one, and a-two, and a-three!

"Cause this is thriller, thriller night
And no one's gonna save you from the beast about to strike
You know it's thriller, thriller night
You're fighting for your life inside a killer thriller tonight, yeah!"

/voting enabled
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You HAD a Constitutional Republic, citizens.........
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Service means citizenship. Would you like to know more?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
National Guard protesting lack of matching camo
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Welcome to America.  Watch your ass.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us."

-Michael Jackson
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
America: Proudly Protecting The World From Freedom Since 1776
 
wage0048
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Who the f*ck is Gabriel Bell?"
 
skyotter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I know. I've got the scoops standing by two blocks away but... I don't know if they can even handle this crowd.

now with voting goodness
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"We're serious....One roll per person."
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Our choice was work for the biggest farking moron on the earth or not work at all
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"We're here for the gangbang."
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Four score and seven minutes ago, our leader brought forth on this continent a new tweet, conceived on the toilet, and dedicated to the proposition that all men should stand around acting tough until the time comes to return home.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So much for the tolerant left
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Independence Day
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Covid Realty Check as Superfriends Evicted from Hall of Justice
 
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
(forgot to enable voting, so here it is again)

"They made a Wasteland and called it Peace."
Tacitus circa 100 C.E.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*mockingjay whistle*
 
Kushtaka
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Vote!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"It's the

Eye of the tiger,
It's the thrill of the fight,
Rising Up,
To the challenge of our rivals!"
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No one ever visits the Jefferson memorial.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
MOM!!!!  GO HOME MOM!!!  AWWWW CRAP!!!! I DIDN'T SIGN UP FOR THIS!!
 
1funguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"To my loved ones my survival means everything, To my president, my death means I will stop one round of ammo for his pride to survive."
 
Spindle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah laugh now but when the bass drops and they start busting out some sick dance moves, y'all gonna get SERVED!
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Throw out your hands
Stick out your tush
Hands on your hips
Give 'em a push
You'll be surprised
You're doing the Trump Mistake!
Voila!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This flak jacket is chaffing my nipples, Hans.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
First I limp to the side like my leg was broken
Shakin' and twitchin' kinda like I was smokin'
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ less than a minute ago  
(guy in the back on the upper right) Hey Steve check it out we're in a fark caption contest!
 
