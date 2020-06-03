 Skip to content
(Fox News)   On the other hand, 24 hour meat vending machines   (foxnews.com) divider line
22
posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2020 at 11:26 AM



foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're a big improvement over the 72-hour meat machines.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they serve minute steaks?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"24 hour meat machine" Was my frat days nickname.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a nickelodeon?
 
MrZoner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Do they serve minute steaks?


Is this a vending machine for ants?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Do they serve minute steaks?


No, just real big ones.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
joblo.comView Full Size

Approves
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've got your 24-hour meat machine right he- oh...I see this has already been covered.  Carry on.
 
That Not So Fresh Feeling
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"24-hour meat machine" sounds like a metal band.
 
henryhill
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've seen the one in Hudson, NY. There was supposed to be one coming to my town but I guess the virus put a hold on that.

It could be convenient if you cant sleep and need to make a roast at 3am.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
WOULD YOU LIKE ANOTHER EXTRA BIG ASS TBONE?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

That Not So Fresh Feeling: "24-hour meat machine" sounds like a metal band.


Or subby's Mom.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
 24hr Meat Machine sounds like a Gwar song
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's good to see the softer side of abattoirs.

It takes me back to a simpler time when Henry Rollins performed a sensitive acoustic version of Chilled Animal Machine on MTV Unplugged.
 
barc0001
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seeing Japan and their vending machines that sell everything obsession makes me wonder if with the 'Rona it isn't time for that trend to finally move into other parts of the world.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Finally, an opportunity to honestly shout, I WANT MY MONEY BACK!  MY MASSIVE SAUSAGE IS STUCK IN THE MEAT CHUTE!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Do they sell used steaks that have been worn by schoolgirls? I'm asking for a friend.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

That Not So Fresh Feeling: "24-hour meat machine" sounds like a metal band.


Maybe not a band, but probably a song by W.A.S.P.
 
Linkster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You rang?
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh shiat, this is my city! Looks like I know where I'm headed this week.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's nothing new.  Those jars of Slim Jims at the checkout have been around forever.
 
Mouser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

That Not So Fresh Feeling: "24-hour meat machine" sounds like a metal band.


I assume this is going to be some Farker's handle before the day is out.
 
