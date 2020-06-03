 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   If you are in a zoom meeting, just assume the camera is always on, especially if you're a Mexican Senator   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
47
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

2304 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2020 at 11:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TOO OLD!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Martha Lucia Micher, 66

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boobies tag sagging out of the frame?
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you host large zoom meetings learn how to kill video feeds quickly.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's 63 year olds I would love to see topless. This is not one.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mexican senator goes TOPLESS during government Zoom meeting after stripping off to get changed without realising her camera was still on

Yes!!! That's hot!

Martha Lucia Micher, 66,

Oh no.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: "Martha Lucia Micher, 66, has since issued an apology, blaming the incident on her lack of technical ability" being a boomer.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first thing I did when I had to start working from home was tape over the camera on my laptop.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: There's 63 year olds I would love to see topless. This is not one.



Fark user imageView Full Size


I found an uncensored pic.

Don't be me.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It unfortunately wasn't one of their female weather people or sports castors.

/you know the ones.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who Doesn't Like Tits?
Youtube xew3L5mDWPE
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've made the same type of mistake...assumed the webex was done and started my daily helicopterin' routine.  Still can't look Frank from Marketing in the eye...  ( ._.)
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA: Martha Lucia Micher, 66, has since issued an apology, blaming the incident on her lack of technical ability, and added that she is not ashamed of her body

Of course she isn't.

It's not really the fact that she's topless that's the issue, it's that, in uncensored images, it looks like she's playing with herself during a venue that it isn't appropriate to do so.
 
johndalek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has trump tweeted about this yet?
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

max_pooper: The first thing I did when I had to start working from home was tape over the camera on my laptop.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they see them?  Did she have the camera aimed at her knees?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 293x288]
[Fark user image 600x870]


GILF!
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Physically covering your camera is always a necessity.  I know I'm a forgetful person.

Since teaching from home started, when I'm out of class the webcam always has a plastic cup that sits over it so I *know* that even if it's on, it can't see a thing.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago I was working from home one day and was on a conference call with my work team. I was sitting on the couch and looked over at my desk and saw one of my cats perched there. So I said something along the lines of, "Hey pretty lady." Suddenly the phone went silent, there was a bit of a pause, and my boss "Steve" said, "I hope you weren't talking to me." Yeah. I had forgotten to mute my phone after giving a status update! Fortunately everyone at works knew I had cats and they new exactly who I had been talking to, but it was still hilarious!
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm with PCoC: I wouldn't kick her out of bed for eating tortilla chips.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Once you've seen one pair of tits, you want to see them all"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Years ago I was working from home one day and was on a conference call with my work team. I was sitting on the couch and looked over at my desk and saw one of my cats perched there. So I said something along the lines of, "Hey pretty lady." Suddenly the phone went silent, there was a bit of a pause, and my boss "Steve" said, "I hope you weren't talking to me." Yeah. I had forgotten to mute my phone after giving a status update! Fortunately everyone at works knew I had cats and they new exactly who I had been talking to, but it was still hilarious!


Should've gone with "That's a good puss."
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago I was leading a conference call with my work team.  Suddenly, one of my subordinates cuts in to say "Hey, pretty lady" to me.  He later said that he was talking to his cats, but I think we both knew.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man that's Angela Merkel at German nudist camp material.

No thanks.  Gracias.
 
toetag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Years ago I was working


csb

I was on a conference call with about 20 people troubleshooting an issue.  I was in my truck when the car next to me merged into my lane, causing me to go off road.  "You stupid f'ing dumb arse, i hope you die. I hope a tanker truck runs your F'ing dumb arse over and you die.  Seriously, you die MF'er!"

after a few more seconds, one person said "Um, you aren't on mute."  The group in the call were all technicians and had a good laugh.

/  hands free mode, not holding the phone.
// was listening more than participating.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did she have long chewed up nipples?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like "maxi-cans", amirite?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is just fine without pics
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A number have their eyes averted.
Raul on the bottom right seems to be:
ThatsMyFetish.jpg
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've said it before and I'll say it again, throughout my married life, as my wife gained and lost and gained weight through the pregnancies and as we move forward in time, the breadth of what I find attractive has just widened.

/while I don't find overweight people attractive, I still find my wife attractive
//never understood the "I'm splitting with you because I don't find you attractive anymore"
///what was your plan when they hit sixty, exactly?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I've said it before and I'll say it again, throughout my married life, as my wife gained and lost and gained weight through the pregnancies and as we move forward in time, the breadth of what I find attractive has just widened.

/while I don't find overweight people attractive, I still find my wife attractive
//never understood the "I'm splitting with you because I don't find you attractive anymore"
///what was your plan when they hit sixty, exactly?


I figured I'd be a billionaire by then and would have dumped her 25 years earlier and traded up two more times.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I've said it before and I'll say it again, throughout my married life, as my wife gained and lost and gained weight through the pregnancies and as we move forward in time, the breadth of what I find attractive has just widened.

/while I don't find overweight people attractive, I still find my wife attractive
//never understood the "I'm splitting with you because I don't find you attractive anymore"
///what was your plan when they hit sixty, exactly?


So you're saying you'd bang the Mexican Senator and you still find your wife attractive?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bukharin: TFA: "Martha Lucia Micher, 66, has since issued an apology, blaming the incident on her lack of technical ability" being a boomer.


I wake every day to give thanks to young people for inventing computers and the interwebs.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I've said it before and I'll say it again, throughout my married life, as my wife gained and lost and gained weight through the pregnancies and as we move forward in time, the breadth of what I find attractive has just widened.

/while I don't find overweight people attractive, I still find my wife attractive
//never understood the "I'm splitting with you because I don't find you attractive anymore"
///what was your plan when they hit sixty, exactly?


I, personally, loves me some lady curves...so I'm cool with other guys being overly picky.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If you host large zoom meetings learn how to kill video feeds quickly.


And when setting up the meeting, have participants' audio and video turned off by default. I attend so many meetings where the host is constantly asking people to mute as they join. "If you had done it for them when you created the meeting, you wouldn't have this problem."

Our other recommendation for large and/or official meetings is to have someone else be the "meeting manager"; someone whose only job at the time is to pay attention to the mechanics of the meeting so they can mute people, monitor the chat, etc. so the host can focus on the presentation/content.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah.  "Accident".

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I've said it before and I'll say it again, throughout my married life, as my wife gained and lost and gained weight through the pregnancies and as we move forward in time, the breadth of what I find attractive has just widened.

/while I don't find overweight people attractive, I still find my wife attractive
//never understood the "I'm splitting with you because I don't find you attractive anymore"
///what was your plan when they hit sixty, exactly?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mindset zero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: did she have long chewed up nipples?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

max_pooper: The first thing I did when I had to start working from home was tape over the camera on my laptop.


I use 3M Flags. They're easy and clean to remove and stick back on as needed.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bukharin: TFA: "Martha Lucia Micher, 66, has since issued an apology, blaming the incident on her lack of technical ability" being a boomber.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.