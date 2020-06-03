 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Scientist admits Sweden could have handled the coronavirus outbreak better, possibly by doing something, anything   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    Followup, Denmark, Scandinavia, Sweden, Nordic countries, Europe, Sweden's chief epidemiologist, Norway, European Union  
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's science for you. Not every experiment works. It's why we usually try things like this on rats.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But herb munity.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nihilism in action.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
More deaths than their neighbors, nothing even remotely close to herd immunity, and their economy still sucks? As usual, should have listened to the smart people and shut shiat down.

What's Swedish for "MUH FREEDUMS!!"? "MURBY FURBYBORKBORKDUMS!!"?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Impossible, I was told by all my anti-vaxxer and lockdowns are socialism friends that Sweden is the model to follow.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They have a quarter of the unemployment the US does and only a slightly higher death rate per 100k than the US and it didn't involve forcing 25% of the population into being laid off for 90+ days.

I mean, one would say maybe it was a success compared to the US, if not a perfect one.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They tried to save the stonks. It did not work and now they have regrets.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The guy in charge might end up dying not of natural causes
 
lectos
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]
/oblig


Cause we have to get back to defeat the evil uses?  STATION!
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: They have a quarter of the unemployment the US does and only a slightly higher death rate per 100k than the US and it didn't involve forcing 25% of the population into being laid off for 90+ days.

I mean, one would say maybe it was a success compared to the US, if not a perfect one.


Yeah, a few thousand people dying unnecessarily, just a slight imperfection.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"If we were to encounter the same disease again, knowing precisely what we know about it today, I think we would settle on doing something in between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world has done," said Tegnell, considered the architect of the unique Swedish pandemic approach.

That's some absolutely breathtaking bureaucratic-speak. I'm sure the thousands of extra families are relieved to see you at least partially sticking to your guns there.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
More fodder for the crazy conspiracy that this was some sort of world government experiment in that Sweden acted as a control group.
 
OldJames
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's really up to the people. Nobody is telling you that you can't stay away from people and self-quarantine.
 
luckhasit [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I guess he's never heard of the saying "it's better to be safe than sorry"
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's a good thing they have publicly-funded universal health care.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: They have a quarter of the unemployment the US does and only a slightly higher death rate per 100k than the US and it didn't involve forcing 25% of the population into being laid off for 90+ days.

I mean, one would say maybe it was a success compared to the US, if not a perfect one.


but neighbors.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lectos: Trocadero: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]
/oblig

Cause we have to get back to defeat the evil uses?  STATION!


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ah well live and learn

/to snarkfinity and beyond
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheCubsFan: FarkBucket18: They have a quarter of the unemployment the US does and only a slightly higher death rate per 100k than the US and it didn't involve forcing 25% of the population into being laid off for 90+ days.

I mean, one would say maybe it was a success compared to the US, if not a perfect one.

Yeah, a few thousand people dying unnecessarily, just a slight imperfection.


It seems the recent "don't get killed by cops" protests has supplanted the "don't get killed by a virus" in most people's minds. Look, I get it. People dying is no bueno, but people die every god damn day - most being preventable in some manner of speaking, but we've just accepted it as a part of reality. Diabetes is entirely preventable and yet people are content to have high A1Cs because cake is that damn good. Heart disease is preventable and yet people are content not being on statins (PS, statin use, even in healthy people, actually improves heart health), but I'm guessing if you haven't popped over 200 on a LDL test, you're not on one.

If live was perfect, we'd all live to be 150 years old and die when we decided it was time to jump off a cliff, but that isn't reality. Life comes with risks. Some of those risks present risks to other people.

For instance, protesting people getting killed by cops will kill thousands more people, but relative harm and statistics is a hard thing to understand so people say "hands up don't shoot" while killing people they are around with their mouths.

Sometimes, the right thing isn't the easy thing and the easy thing isn't the right thing. Risk is inherent. Make your own choices.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: They have a quarter of the unemployment the US does and only a slightly higher death rate per 100k than the US and it didn't involve forcing 25% of the population into being laid off for 90+ days.

I mean, one would say maybe it was a success compared to the US, if not a perfect one.


On the other hand, similar European nations have a fraction as many deaths AND vastly less unemployment.

So weird when those social safety nets actually work.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Swedish Exceptionalism is a lot like the American kind
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is what socialism gets you.

Sad.
 
