(Some Guy)   Today is National Running Day, so get out there and show your patriotism by running away from tear gas and cops   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, National Running Day, set distance, dedicated runner, first Wednesday, United States, perfect day, care of their feet, runners  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was national donut day the other day.

Coincidence?

I hear next week is bang your wife and shoot your dog day.  This ends well...
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before you go, why not stop by your local Foot Locker and pick up a new pair of running shoes?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about running off some out of town looters
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: It was national donut day the other day.

Coincidence?

I hear next week is bang your wife and shoot your dog day.  This ends well...


I must have read that last one in reverse. I'm gonna have to update my day planner.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: It was national donut day the other day.

Coincidence?

I hear next week is bang your wife and shoot your dog day.  This ends well...

Dying Fetus - Kill Your Mother/Rape Your Dog
Youtube VbcTKqAPW1Q


no no, you've got it backwards. it's kill your mother and rape your dog.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [media.giphy.com image 374x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


That would actually be funny if things were decent.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals, and I heard, as it were the noise of thunder, one of the four beasts saying: June 4 is National Clean Beauty Day, National Old Maid's Day, National Cognac Day, National Cheese Day, and National Safe Day.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll run when it's CPR day.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Cdr.Murdock: It was national donut day the other day.

Coincidence?

I hear next week is bang your wife and shoot your dog day.  This ends well...

I must have read that last one in reverse. I'm gonna have to update my day planner.


Outlook for the office.  I use calendar on my iPhone because it not only sends me a notification, it calculates the driving time with traffic.

"You have an appointment to have your wife banged and your dog shot by Officer Kay at 5PM.  You will need to leave at 3:30PM to make this appointment on time".
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
HERE IS SUBZERO. NOW PLAIN ZERO! - Arnold Schwarzenegger
Youtube FSZ25ikUKVY
 
