(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1943, the Zoot Suit riots began as sailors charged Los Angeles and attacked any person of color wearing the all-wool suit, after which many of those attacked were arrested as the law pulled the wool over its own eyes again   (history.com) divider line
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's that whisperin' in the trees?
It's two sailors and they're on leave
Pipes and chains and swingin' hands
Who's your daddy? Yes I am
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 
Cherry Poppin' Daddies - Zoot Suit Riot [Official Video]
Youtube JZm1krVKzBY
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then we were punished again by that farking song getting overplayed on the radio.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As a kid growing up in the 70s local tv stations were still showing kids shows, and of course the cheapest of the cheap shows were Little Rascals, crappy cartoons like Woody Woodpecker and Popeye.  its funny to remember that was only thirty years or so after the 40s, but so many of the references in the cartoons went totally over my head, like zoot suits...
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Then we were punished again by that farking song getting overplayed on the radio.


The Weird Al version was okay.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sometimes
farking a white woman just isn't worth it.

/Finger pointing at the moon not the same as the moon
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is bad news for...

..Damnit. Done in the second.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: Sometimes
farking a white woman just isn't worth it.

/Finger pointing at the moon not the same as the moon


You really are a turd in the Fark bowl, aren't you? Before I ignore you the whole thing started with a drunk sailor talking smack to the zoot-suiters in a bar and the sailor got his arse kicked. As a smack-talking drunkass racist should be handled. What part of the article says your take? Nothing? Just smack-talking some drunkass racism? Yeah. Bye.

/ Nuked!
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WyDave: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JZm1krVK​zBY]


Came for this.

Leaving happy.
 
Slypork
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
1941 (7/11) Movie CLIP - Dance Hall Brawl (1979) HD
Youtube NOVNs9sT32k
 
Slypork
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
1941 (8/11) Movie CLIP - Mass Hysteria (1979) HD
Youtube FcqC3ZIsQRM
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"No one was Few people were killed during the Zoot Suit Riots George Floyd Protests, though many people were injured. In the aftermath, Governor Earl Warren Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tasked an independent citizens' committee Special Counsel with investigating the riots protests and determining their cause. Though several factors were involved, the committee Counsel concluded that racism was the central cause, exacerbated by inflammatory, biased Tweets from the President, media coverage, and an uneven response by the Los Angeles Local Police Departments and National Guard."

So we don't have to rewrite the paragraph next year.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wasn't planning to wear a Zoot suit.
 
Mouser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gang bangers gotta bang.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: DippityDoo: Sometimes
farking a white woman just isn't worth it.

/Finger pointing at the moon not the same as the moon

You really are a turd in the Fark bowl, aren't you? Before I ignore you the whole thing started with a drunk sailor talking smack to the zoot-suiters in a bar and the sailor got his arse kicked. As a smack-talking drunkass racist should be handled. What part of the article says your take? Nothing? Just smack-talking some drunkass racism? Yeah. Bye.

/ Nuked!


Thanks for your input
Glad to see you could take some time off from planning the next magical gathering with your Wiccan friends to respond.
But yeah, see?
The Mexican men were coming to date the women here because all the American men were busy fighting the Axis powers.
The Zoots had time and money - SOMEONE had to buy all those lonely nurturers drinks and fish tacos.
It's understandable.
One day Caucasian men might be good for something other than buying these women houses and putting their kids through college.

/Triggered!!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just reading the headline has stuck that song in my head and it's going to be there all week now.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've been thinking about the Zoot Suit riots recently, and wondering why the number of white race riots seemed to go down after WWII.  My half-baked theory so far is that it was the massive government subsidization of mortgages for white city residents to move to the suburbs (at a cost, according to one source, larger than all the money spent on all public infrastructure during the period).

We were basically bribed with cheap houses into not rioting.  I wonder how many of the rich and upper-middle-class people who were taxed to pay for it complained that they shouldn't have to because "*I* didn't make those poor whites poor."
 
Rob4127
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Los Angeles police were unwilling to step in and protect civilians. One policeman was quoted after the riots as saying: "You can say that the cops had a 'hands-off' policy during the riots. Well, we represented public opinion. Many of us were in the First World War, and we're not going to pick on kids in the service." [pbs.org]
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mouser: Gang bangers gotta bang.


I know, but when the Government is paying them, it's not right.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
happened on shakedown street?
 
joseelsegundo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Doodah Man has somethin' to say about it...

/ maybe not really, but it's what I think of when I hear Zoot Suit
 
