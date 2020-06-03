 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin 360)   Sad trombone   (austin360.com) divider line
15
    More: Ironic, Orchestra, Donald Trump, Austin Symphony, Black people, Musician, Austin Opera, social media, following comments  
•       •       •

805 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2020 at 12:05 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf clap on the headline, subby.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Protip: Keep practicing or else you'll get rusty.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flart blooger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
next time, clean the spit valve before you go onstage.....
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Incidental trombone might finally get its break after all.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Price is Right Losing Horn - Gaming Sound Effect (HD)
Youtube _asNhzXq72w
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Trump didn't kill someone, but in your black minds, everything is his fault."
"The BLACKS are looting and destroying their environment. They deserve what they get."
"Trump isn't rioting. The blacks are. He'd be damned if he didn't shut down the country."

Talk about burning your own shiat down...

wellbye.jpg
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
womp womp
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow, what a hate filled biatch.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The trombone's connected to the lip bone?
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pinkie Pie - Instrument - Sad Trombone
Youtube v9O5tanW2h4
 
nyclon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: The trombone's connected to the lip bone?


her brain doesn't seem to be connected to anything
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: The trombone's connected to the lip bone?


And the lip bone is connected to the Trump's brown-eye bone.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In your white mind, nothing Trump does is Trump's fault.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: Protip: Keep practicing or else you'll get rusty.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.