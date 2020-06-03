 Skip to content
ACLU to police: "RELEASE THE LAWYERS"
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good. My dues money at work.

I never really gave much thought to the ACLU but joined as soon as Trump took office.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shouldn't that headline be the other way around?  Cause and effect and all that.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Glad I kept up my membership...
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They have elevated him to god status, you know, the very thing the 1st commandment specifically says not to do.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: They have elevated him to god status, you know, the very thing the 1st commandment specifically says not to do.


Commandments are for Democrats to follow, not Republicans
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
God, no. The Kraken, the Girls, anything but the lawyers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: They have elevated him to god status, you know, the very thing the 1st commandment specifically says not to do.


Yes, but that was a [globalist] god, so he has no power in Aryan America.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MBooda: God, no. The Kraken, the Girls, anything but the lawyers.

[Fark user image 850x481]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flart blooger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
RELEASE REGINALD!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If only we could harness the power of Karen's.
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hope you enjoy your tax increase. You don't think that money will come from their own pockets?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I really want to admire their extremely consistent principles regardless of political ideology, but I will admit their defense of hate speech from white supremacist groups is just too much for me. I get it, slippery slope and all that, but I think Nazi is a solid line to draw when it comes to limiting speech, especially because white supremacy is leading to more and more violence and with everything going on currently their stance just leaves a bad taste in my mouth.

Having said that, I was able to donate some of my $1200 Trump bucks to them and I feel it was the best money I've spent in a while.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 480x472]

If only we could harness the power of Karen's.


Karen's what?
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/a civil liberty we can all get behind
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snapperhead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can't WAIT until we find out how all the Republicans want this, too, because 'Defend the Constitution!'

/holding my breath
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ less than a minute ago  

snapperhead: I can't WAIT until we find out how all the Republicans want this, too, because 'Defend the Constitution!'

/holding my breath


#AllAmendmentsMatter
 
