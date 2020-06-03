 Skip to content
(NBC Chicago)   So, if you attended any protests or gatherings the past few days you should self-quarantine for 14 days now. And anyone you met with, live with, talked to, or interacted with should too   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think the protestors are focused on bigger problems right now.
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: I think the protestors are focused on bigger problems right now.


Than a pandemic?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No unlikely tag? Son, I am disappoint.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did they similarly advise the opener protests?
 
flart blooger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
it doesn't matter how long you "quarantine" for.

they still got you on video.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Discordulator: Did they similarly advise the opener protests?


Can't speak for other states, but in Illinois? Yes, they did.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Karma.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Although this is framed as advice to protect your health, the message to protestors is to go home and shut up.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Having all the cops quarantined should quiet everything down a bit.  They need a cooling off period anyway.  Give them some time to reflect about their roll in all this.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Discordulator: Did they similarly advise the opener protests?


I'm pretty sure they did.    Especially after a couple of positive tests came back from a couple of protesters.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nobody cares about Coronovirus any more. Stop trying to make it a thing.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheSteelCricket: edmo: I think the protestors are focused on bigger problems right now.

Than a pandemic?


That was last weeks news.  We've moved on.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

