 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter) Video There are many simple ways of getting over a fence. These are neither of them   (twitter.com) divider line
7
    More: Video, shot  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jun 2020 at 12:20 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy must have a black belt in Parkour, the French martial art of running away.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He must live in a country that has good healthcare for everyone.

Or really bad healthcare and he just sucks at killing himself.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A gymnast or former gymnast having fun?
 
Slypork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ishkur: This guy must have a black belt in Parkour, the French martial art of running away.


Not sure. I'm sort of on the fence about this.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
CSB: a friend trying a similar trick ended up with a torn spleen. Be careful with this.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Slypork: Ishkur: This guy must have a black belt in Parkour, the French martial art of running away.

Not sure. I'm sort of on the fence about this.


Aaaaaaand we're done here. I'll get the lights.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.