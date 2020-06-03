 Skip to content
(NPR)   More and more Americans are skipping things like mortgage and car payments in order to afford necessities, like Disney+ subscriptions, cell phone plans, and that new gaming monitor   (npr.org) divider line
    Mortgage loan, Credit score  
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dow Jones up 100 points on the news.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll blame those protests on antifa too.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His truck is way nicer than mine.  But at the same time, I put about 4,000 miles a year on mine.  I grew up in the sticks and we had to drive 40 miles to see a movie.  30 miles to get to a Wal-Mart.  When you live in the sticks, your house is cheap, but you have to spend a lot more money on cars, and cars are a depreciating asset.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What we're seeing consistently across the board is actually credit scores are moving upward,"

Oh, nice, the credit scores are as equally detached from reality as the stock market.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: "What we're seeing consistently across the board is actually credit scores are moving upward,"

Oh, nice, the credit scores are as equally detached from reality as the stock market.


That just tells you people are paying down debt.  The algorithms aren't forward-looking.  They weren't designed to look at unemployment rates or income.  So while scores are rising now, defaults could knock them down over the next 6 months.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I bet they're buying refrigerators too.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why? It seems from the news that it's easier to loot most of those things.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Since when is a cell phone not a necessity?  Is it 1993 again?
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: I bet they're buying refrigerators too.


But then they open it to find someone stuffed their wife into them. It's a real problem.
 
Electrify
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: I bet they're buying refrigerators too.


Subby also forgot to mention avocado toast.
 
Linkster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey now, I gave up Disney+ AND Hulu!!
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did anyone else cancel Disney+ before the free trial ended? The Clone Wars was great, but I thought the Mandalorian was just okay. I guess since I watched it later, the baby Yoda hype just didn't do much for me. A couple of Marvel movies later, I realized there wasn't a hell of a lot on the platform.
 
eagles95
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Did anyone else cancel Disney+ before the free trial ended? The Clone Wars was great, but I thought the Mandalorian was just okay. I guess since I watched it later, the baby Yoda hype just didn't do much for me. A couple of Marvel movies later, I realized there wasn't a hell of a lot on the platform.


mine is free through this november because Verizon is covering the payment. After that I can't make and promises.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, after weeks of rioting in the streets until all hours at least they'll be prepared for homelessness.
 
guestguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Did anyone else cancel Disney+ before the free trial ended? The Clone Wars was great, but I thought the Mandalorian was just okay. I guess since I watched it later, the baby Yoda hype just didn't do much for me. A couple of Marvel movies later, I realized there wasn't a hell of a lot on the platform.


DuckTales!
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For you youngsters who weren't around for this nearly 13 years ago, this is the part of the tsunami where everybody wanders 500 feet into the ocean because all the water just pulled back from the beach.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Since when is a cell phone not a necessity?

Since the media decided their job is to spew propaganda at lead-damaged Boomers who still think it's the 1980s.
 
Linkster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I went through all the stuff that I hadn't seen, took a couple months but I was in no hurry and fit it into my regularly scheduled programming.

If you have carpet crawlers, it's nearly indispensable, feeble old men, not so much.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Since when is a cell phone not a necessity?  Is it 1993 again?


It also allows for my daughter to call to let us know they're still getting nothing much from unemployment. So far in the last 2 1/2 months, one 600 dollar check and the next one for 200 dollars. The first one came after weeks of being denied benefits. We're going into a depression with  little to no safety net. Good luck!
 
alex10294
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Better keep everyone out of work another 2-3 months then.  That'll fix things on this front.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They just wann have their kicks before the whole shiathouse goes up in flames.
 
Esroc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All of those frivolous things combined are cheaper than a single mortgage payment. If you know you can't afford your important bills and won't be able to anytime soon, making homelessness inevitable, it's understandable to spend what little you have left on something to make yourself happy until you end up on the sidewalk. No sense in depriving yourself if doing so has no effect on the outcome.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mentat: Dow Jones up 100 points on the news.


400 points today actually.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
1. Not what the article says.
2. Streaming services are so cheap it almost doesn't matter if you have one or two. If your mortgage is $1500/month, the time that cancelling Disney+ buys you is measured in hours.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Priorities bro
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You can never have too nice of a gaming monitor.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People were told that they could get forgiveness from their banks so guess what they are going to do.

You can basically drive a new Dodge/Jeep or Chevy for 6 months without making a payment, figure another 3 to 4 months before they actually get around to repossessing it.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

clovercat: Jeebus Saves: Since when is a cell phone not a necessity?  Is it 1993 again?

It also allows for my daughter to call to let us know they're still getting nothing much from unemployment. So far in the last 2 1/2 months, one 600 dollar check and the next one for 200 dollars. The first one came after weeks of being denied benefits. We're going into a depression with  little to no safety net. Good luck!


Actually, my wife just informed me, they are letting the cell phone service go. They still have  to keep their internet service  because she's doing some work online. That's how they communicate to us now. The priority is rent, food, and internet while you can.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

guestguy: DuckTales!


Woo Ooh
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
the important thing is he gets to keep his giant shiny white truck he can't actually afford.

YOLO
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Since when is a cell phone not a necessity?  Is it 1993 again?


The latest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy s20 are a necessity?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

clovercat: Actually, my wife just informed me, they are letting the cell phone service go. They still have to keep their internet service because she's doing some work online. That's how they communicate to us now.


Probably they already researched the alternatives, but in case it helps - Google Voice, they can have a free phone number that works over wifi from a computer or smartphone.

It's a real phone number and you can call (and text) real phones. It isn't an app where somebody else has to have the app.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Jeebus Saves: Since when is a cell phone not a necessity?  Is it 1993 again?

The latest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy s20 are a necessity?


Of course not. A basic $200 smartphone would suffice.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Since when is a cell phone not a necessity?  Is it 1993 again?

Wendigogo: The latest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy s20 are a necessity?


Get learnt. This site allows you to set all kinds of parameters for smart phones, so you get the one you want.

Low end unlocked phone plus a plan from a smaller carrier (like Cricket say), can give you a manageable price. Also, the Obamaphone is a thing.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Since when is a cell phone not a necessity?  Is it 1993 again?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: Get learnt. This site allows you to set all kinds of parameters for smart phones, so you get the one you want.


Clearly not. I set the price to $39 and maxed out all the other sliders and didn't get anything!

/neat tool, thank you
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Mentat: Dow Jones up 100 points on the news.

400 points today actually.


We'll see if that lasts. DoT and cheetolini are threatening to block Chinese carriers from inbound flights to the U.S.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like more right wing StateBook bullshiat to me. Like the right wing drone at work who randomly said to me the other week "Well I just think most people used their stimulus checks to buy new TVs."

I asked how many people he knew actually did that. Answer: 0
I asked how many people he knew told him of somebody else they knew doing that. Answer: 0
I asked which StateBook group he read that bullshiat in. Answer: I don't remember... might not have been StateBook

You'd think people would get wise to right wing bullshiat since it's the same regurgitated slogans we've been hearing for decades just with minor alterations to appear modern and relevant, but you'd be wrong.
 
