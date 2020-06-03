 Skip to content
(CarBuzz)   I think someone just lost their job   (carbuzz.com)
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Prince, inconsolable
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You just bought me a brand new one.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
OK, Boomer.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: You just bought me a brand new one.


Might want to finish reading the article.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image 225x225]


A corner is a Mustang's worst nightmare.
 
Percise1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meh... poor man's mid-life crisis race junk.
What's the encore, a Camaro convertible for the wife?
 
rcain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: You just bought me a brand new one.


Doubt it. They stopped production due to Coronavirus. Best he'll likely get is a refund or credit and his name on the pre-order list for the next model to go into production
 
Percise1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: kdawg7736: [Fark user image 225x225]

A corner is a Mustang's worst nightmare.


Starting is a Mustang's worst nightmare.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nice looking car, but it looks more like a descendant of the Mitsubishi 3000GT.
 
bluewave69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
bleh had  mechanic where i used to work that jacknifed a trailer with bmw / mercedes cratering their sides together 4 brand new ones.

slap on the wrist ;p didn't see the insurance bill doh.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Percise1: Meh... poor man's mid-life crisis race junk.
What's the encore, a Camaro convertible for the wife?


Trans Am baby, Trans Am.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Should have got a DeLorean. It would have just floated.
 
baorao
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
service at the dealership?
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You see what happens, Larry?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lemme find my tiny violin, Gym Bro.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why was a brand new corvette in the shop?.

and up on lift?

problems?

(.o \ ! / o.)
 
rcain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Should have got a DeLorean. It would have just floated.


Doc Brown ended dying from radiation positing because that hack-job he did modifying that Mr Plutonium unit to fit into the car did fark all for containing the radiation, and violated the manufacturers warranty
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: Nice looking car, but it looks more like a descendant of the Mitsubishi 3000GT.


I'd rather have the 3000GT. Make it a VR-4 too please.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Hoopy Frood: Nice looking car, but it looks more like a descendant of the Mitsubishi 3000GT.

I'd rather have the 3000GT. Make it a VR-4 too please.


With all wheel drive and four wheel steering. And everything in order.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
         
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can someone explain it for those of us with adequate penises?
 
Stibium
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mojongo: [Fark user image image 720x480]


Ok now that's going a little too far
 
winchester92
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This has been all over the net for a week, with the pics. What took Fark so long to get it ???
 
The Soupman Cumeth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Can someone explain it for those of us with adequate penises?


Well, the last corvette I drove was a 2008 Convertible, and it was an exceedingly fun car to drive. Handling included.
 
G-force
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I saw it happen with a Lotus Elise, also a mid engine car, when they pulled the front wheels off first.  The suggested jack points are not mearly a recomendation.
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why the fark does the jerkoff think you need consent to share a picture of a wrecked care? Is there some kind of douchebro HIPAA that I'm unaware of?
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baorao: service at the dealership?


While I've been traveling around the country, I've only had my F250 serviced at Ford dealers, with the exception of a set of tire I bought in South Dakota. The dealership prices for general maintenance have been comparable to local shops and Ford shops are all connected so that each place I swent to work done knew what had been done previously. Fortunately, the only major work I had to have done (right rear wheel bearing seals) was covered under warranty.

When I'm done traveling, I'll probably find a local shop that I can trust as much as my old shop in Maryland, but that's still a little ways off.

With a car that expensive, I kind of don't blame the guy for taking it to a dealer. I'm not sure I'd trust the guys at Joe's Garage to really know how to service it.

In this case, it kind of worked out for the better because GM seems to be willing to work with him. If it fell off the lift at Joe's, Joe might not have the means to be much help.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Can someone explain it for those of us with adequate penises?


Stupidly expensive car also had a very limited run because of COVID shutting production down, effectively making it even more expensive than normal and rendering simple replacement nonviable.  Dealership shop completely wrecked the car through gross incompetence.  Said incompetent dealership followed up by taking a bunch of "huh huh, look what dumb thing we just did" photos and putting them on the internet, basically adding insult to injury.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CATREADINGTHEPAPER.JPG
I should buy a proofreader...
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Hoopy Frood: Nice looking car, but it looks more like a descendant of the Mitsubishi 3000GT.

I'd rather have the 3000GT. Make it a VR-4 too please.


I had a Stealth back in the nineties.  I wanted a VR4 wo bad.  :(
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mojongo: [Fark user image image 720x480]


We really need a sad button.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bongon247: Why was a brand new corvette in the shop?.

and up on lift?

problems?

(.o \ ! / o.)


Oil change and shiat. That should never have to happen.

You're a dumbass
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Percise1: Stands With A Tiny Fist: kdawg7736: [Fark user image 225x225]

A corner is a Mustang's worst nightmare.

Starting is a Mustang's worst nightmare.


A mustang's worst nightmare is Cars and Coffee without spectators.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: In this case, it kind of worked out for the better because GM seems to be willing to work with him. If it fell off the lift at Joe's, Joe might not have the means to be much help.


Same thing I thought.  Joe's insurance will be limited and you'll end up having to sue with a good chance of Joe's declaring bankruptcy.  GM would wash their hands of it saying 'well Joe's is not in our "Certified" service provider network'.  Something like that goes to the dealership.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: baorao: service at the dealership?

While I've been traveling around the country, I've only had my F250 serviced at Ford dealers, with the exception of a set of tire I bought in South Dakota. The dealership prices for general maintenance have been comparable to local shops and Ford shops are all connected so that each place I swent to work done knew what had been done previously. Fortunately, the only major work I had to have done (right rear wheel bearing seals) was covered under warranty.

When I'm done traveling, I'll probably find a local shop that I can trust as much as my old shop in Maryland, but that's still a little ways off.

With a car that expensive, I kind of don't blame the guy for taking it to a dealer. I'm not sure I'd trust the guys at Joe's Garage to really know how to service it.

In this case, it kind of worked out for the better because GM seems to be willing to work with him. If it fell off the lift at Joe's, Joe might not have the means to be much help.


I really despise dealer service.  My car was part of that Takata airbag recall so I scheduled an appointment for having the airbag replaced.  I had to wait a few weeks for them to get the part, but no biggie.  They wanted to keep the car for at least half a day so I scheduled a regular 20k (or w/e it was) interval maintenance for the same time so they'd just do it all at once.  They did the service and "didn't have the airbag part" which I discovered checking the paperwork once I got home.  Thanks for letting me know about that so I could reschedule the service appointment, assholes.  So I had to leave the car there overnight twice and Uber back and forth twice because they're incompetent farkheads.

And this was a Ford dealership attached to a Lamborghini dealership.  The only entertaining thing about the entire misadventure was that when they called my phone would light up and say "Lamborghini".  Now it's attached to a Maserati dealership.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As someone who worked at Walmart doing oil changes and tires: HOW do you lift a car the wrong way? You put the lift points right behind the front wheels and right before the back wheels and you've got it done.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
shoulda seen the botch job they did to his trophy wife's boobs
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: Nice looking car, but it looks more like a descendant of the Mitsubishi 3000GT.


"Is that the new Ford GT?"
 
