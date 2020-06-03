 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Intrepid reporter Adam Wren reports from the mean streets of Carmel, Indiana after last night's 9:00pm curfew. Those Karens be badass, yo   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DID HE DIED?????
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

OH THE HUMANITY!
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should read all his tweets last night.  His commentary on the statues are spot on.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carmel is a nice neighborhood now?
 
Munchausen's Proxy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For non-locals, it is pronounced "Car-mul"  When you read about the mean streets of this Indiana town, don't confuse it with that place in California
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Carmel is a nice neighborhood now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
henryhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Carmel is a nice neighborhood now?


now?

85% white
median household income $109,000
median home price $320,000
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Carmel is a nice neighborhood now?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

henryhill: ThomasPaineTrain: Carmel is a nice neighborhood now?

now?

85% white
median household income $109,000
median home price $320,000


Now? I haven't lived in Indiana in over a decade and have always known Carmel as Karenville and its uppity mentality. Lots of the Colts live there, or used to.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tmyk: ThomasPaineTrain: Carmel is a nice neighborhood now?

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]


I hear they have special toilets engineered for both men AND women.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eastside of Restoration Hardware represent!
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [Fark user image 850x1133]
OH THE HUMANITY!


Look at those brown spots on the lawn. Absolute tragedy what the community has turned into.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Munchausen's Proxy: For non-locals, it is pronounced "Car-mul"  When you read about the mean streets of this Indiana town, don't confuse it with that place in California


Nobody will confuse this place with that place in California, trust me.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At this point in the show we would all yell "Kick if you're from Carmel!"

You know what happens next.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skail
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

logieal: Lots of the Colts live there, or used to.


Okay, fine, you win.  Let's burn it down.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I grew up in Carmel, AMA!
 
Munchausen's Proxy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Earl of Chives: Munchausen's Proxy: For non-locals, it is pronounced "Car-mul"  When you read about the mean streets of this Indiana town, don't confuse it with that place in California

Nobody will confuse this place with that place in California, trust me.


The place in California doesnt have round-abouts or something.

Fun Fact.  Carmel had a big celebration when it installed its 100th round about.  They have moved well past that number now.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Skail: logieal: Lots of the Colts live there, or used to.

Okay, fine, you win.  Let's burn it down.


Amen.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

henryhill: ThomasPaineTrain: Carmel is a nice neighborhood now?

now?

85% white


This new open-carry racism policy is very helpful.
 
cide1 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As a proud graduate of Carmel HS, let me tell you that this is the place where Karen's originated from.  I cant believe that the local Target can keep a manager for more than 6 months given the amount of Karen going on in Carmel.

For those not aware, Carmel is to Indianapolis as Scottsdale is to Phoenix.

/ Carmel by the highway
// Not Carmel by the sea
/// Pronounced Caramel just to let us know who the outsiders are
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't know what just happened
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cide1: As a proud graduate of Carmel HS, let me tell you that this is the place where Karen's originated from.  I cant believe that the local Target can keep a manager for more than 6 months given the amount of Karen going on in Carmel.

For those not aware, Carmel is to Indianapolis as Scottsdale is to Phoenix.

/ Carmel by the highway
// Not Carmel by the sea
/// Pronounced Caramel just to let us know who the outsiders are


Class of '95 here, you?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A federal grant of $600 million has been approved to help them rebuild.
 
cide1 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HallsOfMandos: cide1: As a proud graduate of Carmel HS, let me tell you that this is the place where Karen's originated from.  I cant believe that the local Target can keep a manager for more than 6 months given the amount of Karen going on in Carmel.

For those not aware, Carmel is to Indianapolis as Scottsdale is to Phoenix.

/ Carmel by the highway
// Not Carmel by the sea
/// Pronounced Caramel just to let us know who the outsiders are

Class of '95 here, you?


Class of 2000.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The reason no one wants to be outside is that they would be smacked with the realization they are still in Indiana.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wife lived in Fishers when we met, went to dinner plenty in Carmel. Even their Kroger is good.

/balsamic cipollinis at the olive bar
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's INSANE! Fetch the tear gas and rubber bullets. It's time to DOMINATE!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [Fark user image image 850x1133]
OH THE HUMANITY!


I see some bald patches in the grass! Get the HOA SWAT team mobilized to go crack some skulls!
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They are looting in the western suburbs of Chicago, some LA suburbs, and malls across the country so I do not blame them.  As far as I know everything closes early there anyway.
 
Shelbyraed
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Earlier in the day police and mayor walked with protesters.  Carmel's reputation as a tony suburb is deserved but no town is a monolith of one type of people.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This reporter should be sent to investigate the Shenanigans in Washington DC.


If not Shenanigans, maybe Bennigan's?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
El Dorado Hills, California called out the National Guard. The Wiki's data is very old but the median household income in 2007 was $115,000 -- it's far higher than that now. There are perhaps a dozen black people there and most of them are high paid sports athletes. It's a bizarre hybrid of The Ponderosa Ranch meets Beverly Hills. They've had zero looting and tiny protests that peter out by dinner time.

And they called out the National Guard.

/ Who mostly just posed for photos with their war vehicles and gear then drove around a bit.
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Things I know about Carmel:

1. It's north of Indy
2. The roundabouts
3. They had a good Sichuan restaurant that closed a few years ago.  Had my first plate of fried pork intestine there.  I guess you can say it's where I learned to eat ass.
 
havocmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I kinda want riots in Carmel now
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This place looks like the "city" from the Truman Show.  Creepy
 
6nome
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When he looked behind him and saw them, he cursed them in the name of the LORD. Then two female bears came out of the woods and tore up forty-two lads of their number. And he went from there to Mount Carmel

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Karen is the most dangerous one of all.

Karen's Marriage | DOOM PATROL 1x08 Ending Scene [HD]
Youtube vtvTr6A0Rq4
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: They are looting in the western suburbs of Chicago, some LA suburbs, and malls across the country so I do not blame them.  As far as I know everything closes early there anyway.


I have some ties to Danville, IL, a city with around 30-35k people, and even they reported looting over the weekend.  It was some distance away from where there were peaceful protests, so it was really just a handful of opportunists taking advantage of the situation.
 
Definitely Not Someone's Alt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bhcompy: This place looks like the "city" from the Truman Show.  Creepy


It certainly tries its best.

/Only place I've lived where if the entire city were wiped out, it might be a net gain for humanity
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FaygoMaster: Straight Outta Hate: They are looting in the western suburbs of Chicago, some LA suburbs, and malls across the country so I do not blame them.  As far as I know everything closes early there anyway.

I have some ties to Danville, IL, a city with around 30-35k people, and even they reported looting over the weekend.  It was some distance away from where there were peaceful protests, so it was really just a handful of opportunists taking advantage of the situation.


Danville, Illinois is not a bucolic suburb of anywhere.  There is a rather large ghetto on its east side and the north side is pretty redneck.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

havocmike: I kinda want riots in Carmel now


Weren't there all those calls early on by conservatives for the rioters to riot in rich neighborhoods instead of their own?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: [Fark user image 600x531]

A federal grant of $600 million has been approved to help them rebuild.


where do I get in on this?
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The great Caramel debate comes to Carmel
Youtube OgWDeXIO4AI
 
